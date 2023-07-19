These Cruise Ships Have the Highest and Lowest Sanitation Scores in 2023

The CDC inspects ships twice a year to see how well they're maintaining standards

Which cruise ship is the cleanest? And which is more likely to leave you with gastrointestinal distress on your vacation itinerary?

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has released the results of its Vessel Sanitation Program inspections, showing which ships are the most sanitary, and which have room for improvement.

With a record high of 13 norovirus outbreaks on cruise ships this year (the highest number since 2012), prospective cruisers may want to take a look at the results before booking.

The CDC's inspections cover eight areas on the ship, including medical facilities, dining rooms, pools and spas, and child activity centers. The twice-a-year inspections result in a score out of 100; 85 or below is considered failing.

Celebrity Edge Cruise Ship

 Celebrity Cruises

According to the CDC’s website, the following ships were all given a score of 100 in 2023.

Allure of the Seas, Royal Caribbean International

Carnival Celebration, Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc.

Carnival Panorama, Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc.

Carnival Sunshine, Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc.

Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Millennium, Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Summit, Celebrity Cruises

Disney Fantasy, Disney Cruise Lines

Disney Wonder, Disney Cruise Lines

MSC Seascape, MSC Cruise Management (UK) Ltd

Norwegian Joy, Norwegian Cruise Lines

Norwegian Pearl, Norwegian Cruise Lines

Oceania Riviera, Oceania Cruises

Rotterdam, Holland America Line

Silver Moon, Silversea Cruises Ltd

While only one ship had a failing score, the MSC Seaside with a shocking 67 rating, the following ships were all given a score of 90 or below this year.


Noordam, Holland America Line: 90

Star Pride, Wind Star Cruises: 90

Le Boreal, Compagnie Du Ponant SA: 90

Norwegian Epic, Norwegian Cruise Lines: 89

Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, Margaritaville at Sea: 87

Carnival Liberty, Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc.: 86

Carnival Pride, Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc.: 86

MSC Seaside, MSC Cruise Management (UK): 67

Even a sanitation score of 100 doesn’t mean ships are immune to illnesses. A recent norovirus outbreak occurred in May on Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Summit, which earned a perfect score.

And even sanitation on board isn't a guarantee of an illness-free voyage. The most recent outbreak occurred in June on the Viking Neptune, during which 13% of the 838 passengers fell ill. However a Viking representative told CNN the passengers are not believed to have contracted the virus aboard the ship, but rather at “a shoreside restaurant in Iceland where a group of guests dined during their free time.”

