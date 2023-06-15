Theresa Caputo’s Son Larry Gets Married on Her Birthday! Inside the Stunning Lake Como Wedding (Exclusive)

Theresa Caputo’s son Larry Jr. said “I do!”

The Long Island Medium star's son, 32, married his longtime love, Leah Munch in Lake Como, Italy on Saturday June 10—the same day as Theresa’s 56th birthday.

“It was so emotional,” Theresa tells PEOPLE exclusively. “He's my son. And I think because of what I do, I see that a lot of people don't have family, and Larry and Leah, they wanted it to be all about family. To watch it happen and unfold was just absolutely incredible. Wow.”

The couple kicked off their three-day celebration with a welcome dinner before their nuptials at Villa Pizzo. During the intimate ceremony, the bride and groom each read personal vows while Larry spoke his in Italian.

Michael Mastrandrea

“It was stunning. It was literally magical the entire weekend,” says the author, who wore a silver floor-length sequin gown by Galvan London and heels by Mach & Mach.

A string quartet performed as the bride walked down the aisle in a gown by Oscar de la Renta.

Following the nuptials, guests headed in for cocktail hour where they enjoyed passed hor d'oeuvres, before a seated dinner of pasta courses and grilled fish. For dessert they served gelato, cannoli’s and a “massive” wedding cake. “It was just huge,” she says.

For Theresa, the joyous affair meant the world.

“Larry and Leah have been together for 14 years since their freshman year of college," explains Theresa. "And to see them finally be, at this point, where they want to get married, they want to start a family. Every parent's dream is to see their children be happy, and to find that person that they want to spend the rest of their life with.”

Michael Mastrandrea

The day after the wedding, Larry and Leah surprised Theresa with a special birthday brunch celebration.

“They had this amazing cake made,” she says. “It was all the things that I love. One tier was Louis Vuitton, another Gucci and Giorgio Armani. And then they had a picture of myself on it."

She continues: “It was so sweet. My son gave a beautiful speech and honoring my birthday. Because I was like, 'This is your wedding. This is your weekend, forget that it's my birthday.' And I actually forgot that it was my birthday until everyone started texting me!”

HarperOne

While Theresa, who is also mom to daughter Victoria, is overjoyed to officially welcome her son’s wife to the family, she already considers her one of her own.

“I feel like she's been my daughter for all these years,” she says. “We've always been so close and have a great relationship. And her mom and her brothers, we're just literally one big family.”

Theresa is currently touring across North American this summer and fall. Dates and cities can be found here.