The Cast of ‘There’s Something About Mary’: Where Are They Now?

When it comes to the ultimate ‘90s throwback flick, nothing quite compares to There’s Something About Mary. The 1998 film, starring Cameron Diaz as the title character and object of everyone’s desire, was a box-office hit and became an instant classic because of its provocative humor and stellar comedic performances from the ensemble cast.

The story follows Mary, a successful surgeon, as the men in her life pine for her and vie to win her affection. Ted, played by Ben Stiller, had a crush on Mary in high school but missed his chance. A decade later, he hires a private investigator, Pat Healy (Matt Dillon), to find Mary, and Healy ends up falling for her himself. The raunchy comedy, directed by brothers Peter and Bobby Farrelly, had its theatrical release 25 years ago on July 15, 2023.

The film became a favorite among critics and in 2000, the prestigious American Film Institute ranked it as No. 27 on its list of the 100 greatest American comedies.

Co-director Bobby Farrelly told the Los Angeles Times for the film’s 20th anniversary that they were aiming to make a film that was truly just for adults: “We weren’t going to hold back. Animal House was a movie we loved growing up. The jokes those guys were willing to attempt is what motivated us.”

See what the cast of this comedy classic has been up to since There’s Something About Mary was released 25 years ago.

Cameron Diaz as Mary Jensen

Cameron Diaz had already established her name in Hollywood by the time she landed the role of Mary, a sweet orthopedic surgeon who becomes the obsession of practically every man in the film; her starring role opposite Jim Carrey in The Mask was a breakout for her five years earlier.

Her performance received critical acclaim and landed her a Golden Globe nomination and an MTV Movie Award win for best actress. She went on to star in beloved films like Charlie’s Angels (2000), Vanilla Sky (2001), and The Holiday (2006).

The star, now 50, shared a video tribute to the film (and its notable hair gel scene) in May 2022, where she scrolls through photos, reminisces on the project, and makes her character’s iconic gelled updo.

The actress decided to step back from the spotlight, declaring her intention to retire from acting, following her role in the 2014 remake of Annie, where she played selfish orphanage owner Miss Hannigan. But in June 2022, she announced her return to the screen with the upcoming Netflix flick Back in Action, which is set to be released in 2024 and features her former Annie costar, Jamie Foxx.

During her time off-screen, Diaz has focused mainly on wellness and food ventures. In 2016, she published The Longevity Book (a follow-up to 2013's The Body Book), a New York Times best seller. Diaz invested in health and biotech startups like Modern Acupuncture and Seed Health, and in 2022, she co-launched an organic wine brand: Avaline.

Diaz married musician Benji Madden in January 2015 after less than a year of dating, and the couple share daughter Raddix, 3.



Ben Stiller as Ted Stroehmann

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Before Ben Stiller played unlucky goofball Ted who was still pining for Mary after missing his chance with her as a teen, he already had some impressive credits under his belt.

He rose to fame as the star and creator of the television series The Ben Stiller Show in 1990, which earned him an Emmy Award for writing. He had also starred in Heavyweights (1995), Flirting with Disaster (1996) and The Cable Guy (1996), but There’s Something About Mary was the first film performance of his that garnered critical acclaim.

Stiller, 57, went on to lead several smash-hit films like Meet the Parents (2000), Zoolander (2001), The Royal Tenenbaums (2001), Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004), the Madagascar series (2005-2012) and the Night at the Museum series (2006-2014). Stiller also has many credits behind the screen as a director, writer and producer of several of his projects; he most recently directed six episodes of the hit sci-fi show Severance.

Stiller married longtime co-star and collaborator Christine Taylor in 2000, and they welcomed two children, Ella Olivia and Quinlin Dempsey, in 2002 and 2005. The couple announced their separation in May 2017 but shared the rekindling of their marriage in February 2022.

Matt Dillon as Pat Healy

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage, Moviestore/Shutterstock

After starting out in Hollywood as a teen heartthrob in the ‘80s, Matt Dillon took on the hilarious role of obsessed private investigator Pat Healy who quits his job to pursue Mary full-time.

Dillon’s breakout role in The Outsiders shot him into celebrity in 1983, and he went on to star in more successful films before There’s Something About Mary like Drugstore Cowboy, Singles, and Beautiful Girls. He also had a long string of successful movies in the ‘90s including hits like In & Out and Wild Things.

The film that landed him the most critical acclaim was Crash in 2004, for which he won an Independent Spirit Award and was nominated for a Golden Globe Award and Oscar.

Other films in which Dillon has starred include You, Me and Dupree (2006), Nothing but the Truth (2008), Takers (2010), Girl Most Likely (2012), Bad Country (2014) and Asteroid City (2023).

In 2018, he led the cast of The House That Jack Built alongside his Beautiful Girls costar, Uma Thurman, and the gruesome flick made headlines when it prompted over 100 walkouts at Cannes.

In his latest project, he appears opposite Patricia Arquette on the Apple TV+ show High Desert.

Dillon is in a relationship with longtime girlfriend and Italian actress Roberta Mastromichele.

Chris Elliott as Dom "Woogie" Woganowski

Getty Image, Glenn Watson/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Comedian Chris Elliott took on the role of Ted’s best friend who convinces him to try to win Mary back. In one of the film’s many comedic twists (25-year-old spoiler ahead!) Dom is revealed to be one of Mary’s ex-boyfriends, against whom she has a restraining order against because of his deep obsession.

Elliott made his name in comedy with his writing and appearances in comedic sketches on the Late Night with David Letterman (1982–1988), for which he won four consecutive Emmy Awards for his writing.

From his successful run on Letterman, he went on to create and star in the comedy series Get a Life (1990–1992), and wrote and starred in the film Cabin Boy (1994). He’s known for his role in the 1993 classic comedy film Groundhog Day as well.

Elliot, 63, is most known in recent years for his television work, including on sitcoms Everybody Loves Raymond (2003–2005), How I Met Your Mother (2009–2014) and most recently on Schitt's Creek (2015-2020).

Elliot married actress Paula Niedert Elliott in 1986 and has two daughters, Bridey Elliott and Abby Elliott, herself an actor who stars in The Bear. She told PEOPLE in June that she’d like to have her father join the hit FX series: “I would love for my dad to be in it in some capacity. That would be really, really fun.”

Lee Evans as Tucker/Norm Phipps

Fred Duval/FilmMagic; Glenn Watson/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Lee Evans is a British actor, musician, writer and stand-up comedian. He took on the role of Norm Phipps, a pizza delivery driver who meets Mary while delivering her a pizza and develops an obsession with her. Out of sheer desperation to win Mary’s heart, he adopts the persona of “Tucker,” a British architect who befriends Mary.

Evans rose to fame in England for his stand-up career in the '90s and became a prolific and highly regarded comic and made his film debut in the 1995 film Funny Bones.

He went on to act in The Fifth Element (1997), Mouse Hunt (1997), The Ladies Man (2000), The Medallion (2003), and Freeze Frame (2004), as well as in notable stage productions in London like The Producers with Mouse Hunt co-star Nathan Lane in 2004, a performance for which he received a nomination for the prestigious Laurence Olivier Award.

Evans, 59, is married to his longtime partner Heather Nudds. The couple has one daughter, Mollie, and in 2014, he announced his retirement from entertainment so he could spend more time with his family.

Lin Shaye as Magda

Getty, Glenn Watson/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Well-known for her roles in horror films as a scream queen, Lin Shaye played Magda, Mary’s eccentric roommate with a love of suntanning. She is best known for this comedic role.

Shaye had previously worked with the directing duo of the Farrelly brothers on Kingpin (1996), in which she played a landlord.

Since her time as Magda, Shaye has carved a niche out in the horror film world, starring in the Ouija films, the Insidious series, and dozens of other horror flicks.

The actress, 79, has also played roles in fan-favorite films like Stuck on You (2003) and A Cinderella Story (2004).

Shaye has one son, Lee Landey, who she shares with ex-husband and fellow actor Clayton Landey. The couple divorced in 2003 after 15 years of marriage.