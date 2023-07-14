There's Already a Must-Have Giant Home Depot Skeleton of 2023 — and It's a Foot Taller Than Last Year's

The Nightmare Before Christmas's Jack Skellington is the latest iteration of the store's viral (and regularly sold out) giant Halloween decoration

By
David Chiu
David Chiu
David Chiu is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A former PEOPLE intern from 2007 to 2008, he has been writing about news and entertainment for over 10 years.
Published on July 14, 2023 02:09PM EDT
13 FT ANIMATED JACK SKELLINGTON
Photo:

Courtesy of Home Depot

There's already a must-have Halloween decoration of 2023!

Fans of Jack Skellington, the main character from Tim Burton’s beloved 1992 film The Nightmare Before Christmas, can bring him home to add some fright and delight for this year’s Halloween festivities.

The “Pumpkin King” of Halloween Town is now as a 13-foot animated decoration available at the Home Depot

According to the product's description, the towering form features two interchangeable headpieces and glowing LEDs to light up Skellington’s face to create a spooky glow. Plus, a built-in motion sensor triggers the character’s head and mouth movements.

“This giant figure will tower over your yard for scares all Halloween season,” reads the description. “The head and mouth move for a life-like display and he sings and dances for fun frights.”

This interactive item comes with a significant price tag, however: $399.

Stephen Ferrone (left) and his son Stevie Ferrone, 16 carry Herman back into their garage in Middletown, Maryland on October 20, 2020.
Home Depot's 12-foot skeleton decoration.

Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty

The new Jack Skellington decoration looks to eclipse Home Depot’s previous skeleton decoration, a.k.a., Skelly, which became a viral hit both in sales and on social media last year. Skelly measured 12 feet with its bones made of high-density polyethylene and had LED eyes that made it appear to blink and move. Unlike Skelly, the Jack Skellington decoration is animated. 

For those who missed out on getting the in-demand — and often sold out — Skelly, have no fear: it has been restocked for this coming Halloween season. Lance Allen, senior merchant of decorative holiday for the company, told the New York Post: “The Home Depot is excited to share the return of the famous 12 ft. Skeleton (popularly known as Skelly) is back this season for more fun and frights. Skelly will still have piercing blue LifeEyes and will be priced at $299, the same price point as last year.”

CNET reported that the Jack Skellington decoration was developed by Home Depot in partnership with Disney to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Henry Selick-directed film

For the movie, Skellington was voice-acted by Chris Sarandon while composer Danny Elfman performed the character’s singing voice.

Jack Skellington isn’t the only fictional movie character that’s getting the decorative treatment from Home Depot. Next month, the home improvement company will launch an animatronic Yoda of Star Wars fame, per CNET. This 3.5-foot-tall holiday decoration, which will cost $199, features a moving head and mouth as well as an LED lightsaber. 

