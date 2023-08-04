2 Men Allegedly Stole Roughly $9 Million in Jewelry, Cash from Russian Family at Barcelona Airport

Police in Spain have arrested two men for who they say stole more than $9 million worth of jewelry and cash from passengers at the Barcelona airport.

Catalonia Police Sub-Inspector Francesc Garcia told reporters Friday that the two men had stolen carry-on luggage from other passengers that contained the jewelry and cash.

Garcia said the men stole the bags on Wednesday but were caught doing so on the airport’s security cameras, which ultimately helped authorities track them down.

The two men were arrested as they attempted to flee Barcelona in a car, according to Garcia.



Once police stopped the men, they searched the trunk and found an expensive ring and tens of thousands of dollars worth of different currencies. The total amount found in the trunk was roughly 20,000 euros, or about $22,000 in USD.



Stolen items from Barcelona airport. Mossos/Twitter

The Associated Press reports that the victims were Russian tourists who were catching a connecting flight at the airport.

Some of the items stolen included watches and several rings, including one 47-carat ring that was worth roughly $5 million.



Video of the stolen items, shared by Catalonia police in a video on social media, also showed necklaces and other silver and gold jewelry.