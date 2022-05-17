Zachary Noah Piser Becomes First Asian American Actor to Lead Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway
Zachary Noah Piser is making Broadway history.
The actor will step into the title role of Dear Evan Hansen, becoming the first Asian American actor to play the role full-time.
Piser, who has been part of the Dear Evan Hansen family since March 2019 and was most recently the 'Evan' alternate on Broadway, will begin in the role starting Tuesday at New York City's Music Box Theatre. He's currently slated to play the role through Aug. 7.
"Being the first Asian American actor to tell Evan's story means everything to me, and I hope this milestone allows any and all AAPI folks to feel seen, heard, and valued," Piser said in a statement. "And to start my run in May, a month dedicated to celebrating so many parts of my identity — AAPI Heritage, Jewish Heritage, and Mental Health Awareness — is the cherry on top!"
Dear Evan Hansen reopened its Broadway production in December 2020.
Written by the Tony-winning composing team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul with a book from Steven Levenson, Dear Evan Hansen tells the story of an anxiety-plagued high school loner named Evan who is paralyzed by the hyper-connectivity of social media and forced to watch the world from the outside looking in. Trying to improve his self-image, Evan writes himself a letter that is mistaken for a classmate's suicide note and rides that error to popularity. (The story is loosely based on an experience Pasek witnessed in high school).
Since first opening on Broadway in December 2016, the Stacey Mindich-produced show has become a sold-out smash, its message of teenage isolation and the importance of inclusiveness resonating with audiences of all ages. The show won six Tonys and the Grammy for best musical theater album. A novel and a 20-track deluxe edition cast recording were later released, with Katy Perry singing a cover of the show's signature song, "Waving Through a Window."
The musical currently has three productions running across the globe, with its Broadway, North American Tour and West End companies once again playing in tandem.
Piser joins a long list of talented actors who have played Evan on Broadway, including Tony winner Ben Platt, who originated the role; DWTS champ Jordan Fisher; Real O'Neals alumnus Noah Galvin; actor Taylor Trensch; and Andrew Barth Feldman — the youngest actor to play Evan joining the Broadway cast last January at just 16 years old while still a junior at Lawrence Woodmere Academy in Woodmere, New York.
Following Piser's run as Evan, Stephen Christopher Anthony — who currently plays the lead role on the North American tour — will join the Broadway company as Evan for a limited 4-week engagement. Sam Primack, who made his Broadway debut as an Evan cover, will take over the role from Anthony beginning in Sept. 6.
For tickets, visit www.dearevanhansen.com.