"I promised that I'm going to do that for the rest of my life," Zach Braff said

Zach Braff Says Nick Cordero's Final Request to Him Was to 'Look Out' for His Wife and Child

Zach Braff is determined to stay true to the promise he made Nick Cordero before the Broadway star's death.

On the latest episode of Braff's podcast Fake Doctors, Real Friends With Zach + Donald, which he co-hosts with Donald Faison, the Scrubs actor, 45, shared that the final text he received from Cordero, before he died from COVID-19 complications, related to his wife Amanda Kloots and 1-year-old son Elvis Eduardo.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The last thing Nick texted me before he went unconscious was, I said, 'Is there anything I can do?' And he said, 'Please look out for Amanda and Elvis,' " Braff recalled.

"And I promised that I'm going to do that for the rest of my life," the actor said. "And I want to make him proud."

Image zoom Nick Cordero and Zach Braff Walter McBride/FilmMagic

Cordero, who starred in Broadway productions of Waitress and Rock of Ages, and earned a Tony Award nomination for Bullets Over Broadway, died on Sunday at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he had been hospitalized for over 90 days due to complications of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Image zoom Nick Cordero, Amanda Kloots, son Elvis Ashley Becker

Braff, who was best friends with the late Broadway star, went on to say that he's intent on taking care of Cordero's family.

"There's so many people that love Amanda and Elvis and we're all going to be doing our part to help give this child an extraordinary life," Braff said. "He just started walking and he's just the cutest kid ever. He's so cute."

On Sunday, Braff paid tribute to Cordero on Instagram after Kloots confirmed that her husband had died earlier that day.

"I have honestly never known a kinder person. But Covid doesn’t care about the purity of your soul, or the goodness in your heart," the actor said.

During his 13-week stay in the hospital, Cordero endured numerous difficulties while fighting for his life, including undergoing a leg amputation and procedures for a temporary pacemaker.

In an April interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Braff said he was helping to care for Cordero's wife and son during his coronavirus battle.

"I'm very close to this because one of my best friends in the world, Nick Cordero, and his wife [Amanda Kloots] and baby have been living in my guest house for seven months as they were house-shopping in L.A. to make the move out here," Braff shared, adding that, at the time, Cordero had coronavirus "worse than anyone I've heard of who hasn't passed away."

In support of Cordero's family, a GoFundMe page was created to raise funds for his medical bills.