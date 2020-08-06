Zach Braff Honors His Late Friend Nick Cordero with a Touching Tattoo Tribute

The Broadway actor died in July following a months-long battle with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Zach Braff is honoring his late friend Nick Cordero in a special way.

The 45-year-old actor got a sketch of the late Broadway star inked on his arm, one month after he died following a months-long battle with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The tattoo artwork features a drawing of Cordero dancing in a three-piece suit — similar to one he wore when he starred in the Broadway musical Bullets over Broadway with Braff back in 2014. The actor's new body art was shared in a black-and-white Instagram post by Los Angeles based tattoo artist Dr. Woo.

"In loving memory to the greatest 🌟 @nickcordero1 on his friend @zachbraff 🙏🏼❤️," Woo wrote alongside the shot of Braff's arm, which showed the Coredo tattoo underneath a larger image of a hummingbird.

Braff also shared the same black-and-white image of his arm on his Instagram Story.

Cordero's widow, Amanda Kloots, later commented on Woo's photo and wrote, "Need to come see you for one."

On Wednesday, Kloots, 38, marked the one month anniversary of Cordero's death in a touching tribute on her Instagram.

"Dear Nick, it’s been one month since you’ve been gone," Kloots wrote alongside a picture of the two together. "I wish I could say it has got easier, but with each passing day I miss you more and more."

The mother of one went on to express how much she wishes Cordero was present with their 13-month-old son, Elvis Eduardo.

"I wish I could see you, hold you, kiss you, talk to you, hear your voice, get a hug, see you with Elvis," she wrote. "Your huge presence in our lives is missed every second of every day."

"I love you forever and always ❤️," she added.

Image zoom Nick Cordero (left) and Zach Braff (right) John Lamparski/WireImage

Braff previously shared on an episode of his podcast, Fake Doctors, Real Friends With Zach + Donald, which he co-hosts with Donald Faison, the final text message he received from Cordero before he died from COVID-19 complications.

"The last thing Nick texted me before he went unconscious was, I said, 'Is there anything I can do?' And he said, 'Please look out for Amanda and Elvis,'" Braff recalled last month.

"And I promised that I'm going to do that for the rest of my life," the actor said. "And I want to make him proud."

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Cordero's Wife Amanda Kloots Tells PEOPLE: 'Words Can't Describe How Much I Will Miss Him'

Braff, who was close friends with the late Broadway star, went on to say that he's intent on taking care of Cordero's family.

"There's so many people that love Amanda and Elvis and we're all going to be doing our part to help give this child an extraordinary life," Braff said. "He just started walking and he's just the cutest kid ever. He's so cute."