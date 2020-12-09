Young Broadway Stars Sydney Lucas and Eli Tokash Keep Theater Alive with the Take a Bow Podcast

Like so many performers, Tony and Grammy nominated actress, Sydney Lucas, and Broadway and TV actor, Eli Tokash, have been hit hard by the pandemic with Broadway shut down and their industry on pause.

To keep their passion alive and inspire fellow artists during this difficult period, the pair, who've been best friends for years, launched their own podcast. Take a Bow, part of the Broadway Podcast Network, features Lucas and Tokash, both 17, sharing their expertise as young stars, discussing everything from the process of auditioning to how to get the perfect headshot to some of their own funny — and very relatable — mishaps over the years.

"Sydney and I, we always want to be entertaining people and just want to bring smiles to people's faces. We are performers. So when we hit quarantine, we were both like, 'We have to do something,' " Tokash tells PEOPLE. "And we started this podcast and it's just been a lot of work, and on top of school, and college applications, and stuff like that, this is really something that's been able to allow us to continue to be creative.

"And also, during these times, it's easy to lose track and get out of touch with other people and your friends that you've worked with, so this gives us an opportunity to do that. Obviously we're in the business, but we can't stop learning, so it also gives us more of an insight, especially while we're in this transition from being a kid to becoming an adult."

Image zoom Credit: Take a Bow podcast

Adds Lucas: "Like Eli said, we're both entertainers at heart. It's our passion, it's our job, has been our job since we were young, and definitely a lot of people have been affected by the pandemic, everyone, including people in the business. And being that we are in a time where Broadway is shut down, and we've lost numerous forms of entertainment, we thought, what better of a way to entertain people than to bring the entertainment to their homes? And also, what's a better way to keep Broadway alive, and to take people who worked on Broadway, and then have them connect with audiences again. It's as they say, the show must go on!"

Despite being new to the podcast arena, Take a Bow has already attracted an impressive roster of guests, including Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart), Gabriella Pizzolo (Stranger Things), Iain Armitage (Young Sheldon), Lexi Underwood (Little Fires Everywhere), Joe Serafini (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), and Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway).

Coming up on the podcast, Lucas and Tokash will soon welcome Broadway legend Kelli O'Hara, Judy Kuhn (Pocahontas), Luke Islam (America's Got Talent Semifinalist), and Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Newsies on Broadway).

As for the future of Broadway, which recently saw its shutdown extended to May, 2021 due to the pandemic, Lucas and Tokash remain hopeful.

"I think Broadway people are some of the most resilient people I've ever met," Lucas says. "I think that we'll bounce back, and I think Broadway will come alive again. And hopefully until then, this podcast will be a way to entertain people until it becomes alive again."