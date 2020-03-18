You Can Watch Broadway Musicals for Free While Self-Isolating — Including Cats!

There’s plenty of ways to stay entertained while self-isolating during the COVID-19 pandemic — and BroadwayHD is part of the fun.

For a 7-day free trial, viewers can log onto BroadwayHD.com and access a wide catalog of classic and new musicals, including Cats, The King and I, and Sound of Music. The platform also features recent performances of shows like Kinky Boots and 42nd Street.

After the free trial, viewers can continue to use the site for a reasonable $8.99 a month. This is the perfect opportunity for anyone who saw the recent movie adaptation of Cats to go back to the original Andrew Lloyd Webber stage productions.

The catalog should come in handy as millions of people around the country and the world continue to self-isolate to combat the new coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: What to Binge on Netflix, HBO, Amazon and More as You Practice Social Distancing in the Coming Weeks

Image zoom Cats Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

There’s also plenty of movies to watch, including new releases thanks to a few big studios.

While several big releases are being postponed as movie theaters across the country close, Universal Pictures announced it will make some of its current film releases, including The Invisible Man, Emma. and The Hunt, available on-demand beginning Friday.

Viewers can rent the films for $19.99 each for 48 hours. They will be available on Comcast, Sky, Apple and Amazon.

“Given the rapidly evolving and unprecedented changes to consumers’ daily lives during this difficult time, the company felt that now was the right time to provide this option in the home as well as in theaters,” the studio said in a statement.

“NBCUniversal will continue to evaluate the environment as conditions evolve and will determine the best distribution strategy in each market when the current unique situation changes.”

Disney is also offering families a way to keep their kids entertained by speeding up the release of Frozen II on it’s new streaming platform, Disney+. The company made its hit animated available to stream three months ahead of time to help ease the worries of self-isolation.

“Frozen 2 has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device,” Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer at The Walt Disney Company, said in a statement.