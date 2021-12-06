The Broadway show was expected to resume Sunday, but was canceled due to safety concerns

Wicked Cancels Several Shows Over COVID-19 Testing Results: 'Out of an Abundance of Caution'

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 14: Ginna Claire Mason and Lindsay Pearce during curtain call of the Broadway reopening of "Wicked" at Gershwin Theatre on September 14, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images)

The coronavirus has once again put a halt on one of Broadway's most popular shows.

On Sunday, Wicked announced on Twitter that several weekend shows for the popular musical have been canceled due to "testing results." The play shared that performances are set to resume Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Production for the show — which also took a pause in 2020 due to the pandemic — was first expected to resume on Sunday following an initial round of cancellations.

"Out of an abundance of caution, based on previous testing results and scheduled absences in the company, today's performances of Wicked are canceled," read Wicked's social media statement.

"We apologize for the inconvenience this causes ticket holders, but the safety of our audiences, cast, crew and the entire company remains our top priority."

All tickets for Sunday's show were expected to be refunded.

Other broadway shows including: Chicago and Aladdin were also canceled as a result of COVID-19 after returning in the fall, WNBC reported.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 14: Ginna Claire Mason and Lindsay Pearce during the curtain call at The Re-Opening Night of "Wicked" on Broadway at The Gershwin Theatre on September 14, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images) Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

News of the cancellations comes after it was announced that Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are set to star in the film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical as Glinda and Elphaba. The actresses, as well as director Jon M. Chu, announced the news on Instagram Thursday.

Wicked debuted on Broadway in October 2003 with Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth and Joel Grey as the original cast members playing Elphaba, Glinda and the Wizard, respectively.

The musical is based on the 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, and tells the story of Elphaba's life prior to becoming known as the Wicked Witch of the West from L. Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz (which was later adapted into the classic 1939 film starring Judy Garland).

The original Broadway production won three Tony Awards and six Drama Desk Awards, as well as a Grammy Award

Last month, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday that all New York City employers would have to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for employees.

"We in New York City have decided to use a preemptive strike to really do something bold to stop the further growth of COVID and the dangers it's causing to all of us," de Blasio said, per the Associated Press.