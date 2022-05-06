“Our whole cast (and beyond, it seems!) cannot get enough of your girls!” said Six actress Kelsee Sweigard

Watch Young Theatergoers, 6 and 5, Jump for Joy at Six the Musical: 'My Heart Is Sparkling!'

The Queendom at the musical Six may have two new royal subjects!

Nicole Lynn Cirillo and her daughters, Elena, 6, and Amelia, 5, attended the Wednesday matinee performance of the Broadway show's national tour in Chicago — and it's safe to say the two young theater fans had the time of their lives.

In a video shared to Cirillo's Instagram on Thursday, Elena and Amelia can be seen jumping out of their seats and singing along to the show's finale at the CIBC Theatre, and the cast and crew of the musical have taken notice — even waving to them from the stage during the curtain call.

"Our whole cast (and beyond, it seems!) cannot get enough of your girls!!! Thanks so much for bringing them and for this special capture 💜👑✨," wrote Kelsee Sweigard, an actor on the musical's national tour, in the comments section of Cirillo's post.

Following the show, "[Elena] said, 'My heart was sparkling!' That's what she says when she sings and dances," Cirillo tells PEOPLE. "She says that she knows that's what she's supposed to do."

"By coincidence, we ran into the bass player of the show in the parking garage, and we got to meet her and take pictures with her," Cirillo adds. "It was just beyond incredible."

Janetta Sherrell Goines, the bassist on the Six tour, also shared her experience of meeting Elena and Amelia after the show.

"I don't think y'all understand how cute these adorable princesses were at our show today," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "It literally made my whole day. This is who I do it for!"

Six Musical Credit: Nicole Lynn Cirillo

Cirillo's video has since been shared by members of the cast, crew and creative team, with theater artists commenting that Elena and Amelia are a reminder why the arts are so special.

"As a theater artist this filled my heart with so much joy and hope for the world," wrote stage manager Aaron Watson. Jack Sippel, who was the dance captain on Broadway's The Prom, commented, "Thank you for reminding me why we performers do what we do."

Cirillo says it has been "so cool" for Elena and Amelia to hear that they've been getting noticed by members of the Broadway community and beyond.

Six Musical Credit: Nicole Lynn Cirillo

Their mother also tells PEOPLE that her Instagram post has started an important conversation about the arts.

When asked about taking her young children to see Six — a musical about female empowerment told by Henry VIII's six wives, some of whom were beheaded during the 16th century — Cirillo says it's "important" to talk about the musical's themes with her daughters.

"They love all musicals, so we listen to Hairspray, and we talk about race; and we listen to The Greatest Showman and talk about being proud to be unique; and they listen to Prom, and we talk about how important it is to just love who you love; and Six with being brave and speaking your truth, and these are just really important conversations," she says.