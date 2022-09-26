Watch Joshua Henry and Gavin Creel Record 'Agony' from the Broadway Revival of 'Into the Woods'

In PEOPLE's exclusive first look, the two actors — who originated the roles of Rapunzel's Prince and Cinderella's Prince in the Into the Woods revival — record their duet for the show's cast recording

By
Michael Gioia
Michael Gioia
Michael Gioia

Michael Gioia is a Senior Editor at PEOPLE Digital, where he helps assign, edit, and write news stories across verticals. He has held previous editor positions at Us Weekly, OK!, and Star magazines as well as Playbill, where he spearheaded the publication's features department and wrote about theater for close to seven years.

Published on September 26, 2022 09:00 AM

A preview fit for a prince!

Ahead of the upcoming Broadway revival cast recording of Into the Woods — which will be released digitally on Friday — Joshua Henry and Gavin Creel can be seen recording their hilarious duet, "Agony," in an exclusive video shared with PEOPLE.

Henry, 38, and Creel, 46, originated the roles of Rapunzel's Prince and Cinderella's Prince, respectively, in the latest Broadway revival of the Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine musical, which opened this summer.

Into the Woods follows various fairytale characters all determined to make their wishes come true — particularly the Baker (Sebastian Arcelus) and his wife (Stephanie J. Block), who yearn to become pregnant. They learn, however, that a spell was cast upon their family years ago by the Witch who lives next door, and in order to reverse the curse, they must venture into the woods and bring back items to concoct a special potion for the enchantress.

lia Lester, Gavin Creel, Jason Forbach, Patina Miller, Sara Bareilles, Phillipa Soo and cast during the the opening night curtain call for "Into The Woods" on Broadway at The St. James Theatre on July 10, 2022 in New York City.
Bruce Glikas/Getty

Following the musical's run earlier this year as part of New York City Center Encores!, Into the Woods began performances June 28 at the St. James Theatre.

Directed by Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet, it is dedicated to the memory of Sondheim, who died last year at the age of 91.

The production, which now plays an extended limited engagement through Jan. 8, 2023, recently welcomed a slew of new stars.

Real-life married couple Arcelus and Block star as the Baker and Baker's Wife, respectively. They are joined by fellow new cast members Krysta Rodriguez (Cinderella), Montego Glover (the Witch), Katy Geraghty (Little Red Riding Hood) and Jim Stanek (the Steward).

"Agony" - Gavin Creel and Joshua Henry - INTO THE WOODS (2022 Broadway Cast Recording). https://vimeo.com/753035181/b7aab29997
INTO THE WOODS

The show's latest stars — who began performances Sept. 6 — took over from departing cast members Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James, Phillipa Soo, Julia Lester and David Turner. Glover shares the role of the Witch with original star Patina Miller.

Into the Woods was last on Broadway 20 years ago, in a revival starring Vanessa Williams and Laura Benanti. A 2014 film adaptation starred Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, James Corden, and Anna Kendrick.

Into the Woods currently plays at the St. James Theatre. For more information and tickets, visit IntotheWoodsBway.com.

