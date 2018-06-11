Watch Frozen's Caissie Levy Wow at the 2018 Tonys with Her Performance of 'Let It Go'

Frozen fans got a special treat during the 2018 Tony Awards.

The cast of the Broadway musical, based on the hit animated Disney movie, performed not one — but two songs on Sunday’s show.

Patti Murin, who stars as Princess Anna in the Broadway musical, opened the medley with the number “For the First Time in Forever,” a track from the movie and musical that sees Anna getting ready for her sister Elsa’s coronation.

While she puts on her famous green dress, Anna realizes that she’ll finally get to spend time with people in the barren castle — and maybe ever meet “the one!”

“For the first time in forever/there’ll be magic, there’ll be fun/for the first time in forever/I could be noticed by someone,” Murin sings.

Frozen Deen van Meer

But while Anna is excited, her sister Elsa —played by Caissie Levy — is wracked with nerves about finally assuming the throne as Queen of Arendelle. She even sang a few bars of her famous song “Let It Go” in the middle of the song.

“Conceal, don’t feel/put on a show/Make one wrong move and everyone will know,” she sang.

From there, Levy brought the house down with the show’s Oscar-winning song. Watch her hit the high notes in the above video.

The 72nd annual Tony Awards hosted by Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles aired live from Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 10.