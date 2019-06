After bringing Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons’ story to Broadway (with Jersey Boys), as well as Donna Summer’s (with Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), director Des McAnuff has turned his bio-musical sights on Motown R&B vocal superstars The Temptations. With 42 top 10 hits under their belt (including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone”) and a rotating roster of band members, there’s plenty of music and drama packed into the show. Plus performances from Ephriam Sykes, Jeremy Pope, Jawan M. Jackson, James Harkness and Derrick Baskin will leave you dancing in the aisles.

Tickets for Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations, at the Imperial Theatre, are on sale now.