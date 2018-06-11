Josh Groban & Sara Bareilles Dedicate 2018 Tonys to the 'People Who Lose' in Opening Number

Hey, losing is fun, too!

2018 Tony Awards hosts Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles kicked the Sunday’s show off with a bang when they celebrated the “people who lose” in their rousing opening number for Broadway’s biggest night of the year.

After starting out behind their respective pianos and pointing out that neither host had ever won an award before, the hosts took center stage and brought out ensemble members from every nominated musical.

“This is for the people who lose / Both of us have been in your shoes / This one’s for the loser inside of you / This is for the people don’t get to take the trophy home,” Groban and Bareilles sang.

The two were joined by members from Mean Girls, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Spongebob SquarePants: The Musical, Frozen: The Musical, The Band’s Visit and others.

Groban and Bareilles are hosting the 72nd annual show live from Radio City Music Hall. Bareilles was previously nominated for the Tonys for her lyric work in Waitress while Groban nabbed a nomination for acting in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.