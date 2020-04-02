Tony Winner Brian Stokes Mitchell Has Tested Positive for the Coronavirus: 'I’ve Isolated Myself'

Image zoom Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Brian Stokes Mitchell has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Wednesday, the Tony Award-winning actor announced the news of his diagnosis in a Twitter video, reassuring fans that he was already beginning to feel better.

“Hey friends, family and Stokes folks, I hope you all are well. I’ve been laying low for the last number of days because I could feel my body fighting something unusual, and I just got confirmation that I have indeed tested positive for the coronavirus,” he said in the video.

“The good news is, over the last few days I’ve isolated myself, I come to you from the bedroom,” Mitchell added, giving a sweet shout out to wife Allyson Tucker and their son, Ellington, who he said have been “100 percent asymptomatic and really helpful getting me through this.”

“I love you guys so much, thank you for everything you’ve been doing for me,” the actor, 62 said.

The Broadway star, who won the Tony for his lead performance in the 1999 musical Kiss Me, Kate, then told fans that he was feeling better each day and that he would continue to share updates. (Mitchell has also earned Tony nominations for his performances in Ragtime, Man of La Mancha and August Wilson’s King Hedley II.)

“For the last number of days, 3 or 4, every day that has passed has been better than the previous so I’m pretty sure I’m over the hump right now,” Mitchell said. “I just want to let you know so you don’t worry about me. I’ll have updates for you as well.”

Before ending his video, he urged his fans to “take care” and “continue social distancing.”

Several of Mitchell’s friends and fans wished him well upon receiving the news, writing heartwarming comments under his Twitter post.

“Oh stokes! Sending healing and strength and love. Please take care of yourself. We love you,” actress Kelli O’Hara wrote.

Fellow Tony-nominee Judy Kuhn wrote, “Oh no! Sending you love and healing vibes. Feel better,” while Betty Buckley added, “Dearest Stokes—Sending you so much love & prayers for a speedy recovery. Thanks for sharing this.”

As of Thursday morning, there are at least 214,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States and more than 4,800 deaths, according to a New York Times database.

