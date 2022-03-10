Tony Awards Returning to Radio City Music Hall for 75th Annual Ceremony: 'The Countdown Begins'

The awards show celebrating the best of Broadway will be broadcast live across the country for the first time ever this year

The Tony Awards will be back where they belong!

On Wednesday, the American Theatre Wing announced the 75th Tony Annual Awards will once again be held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, in a statement shared to their site. The event is set for June 12.

"The countdown begins!" organizers added on Twitter, posting a video featuring clips of the ceremony, which celebrates the best of Broadway, through the decades.

The ceremony will mark the first time the Tonys have been held in the iconic Manhattan venue since 2019. The 74th annual Tony Awards were postponed in March 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and later rescheduled to a September 2021 ceremony at the Winter Garden Theatre. The ceremony was immediately followed by The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!, a televised event featuring musical performances to celebrate the re-opening of the Great White Way after a lengthy closure to heed COVID concerns.

In another exciting update, the event will be broadcast live across the country by CBS for the first time. The Tony Awards have aired on the network since 1978.

The Tony Awards will air live from 8 to 11 p.m. live Eastern Standard Time and 5 to 8 p.m. Pacific Standard Time on CBS. The pre-show celebration will air from 7 to 8 p.m. EST and 4 to 5 p.m. PST. The show will also be broadcast on Paramount+, where subscribers can access exclusive content, the release added.

The deadline to enter eligible Broadway productions for Tony Awards, honoring Broadway's brightest from the 2021-2022 season, is April 28. Nominations are scheduled to be announced May 3.

Playbill reports that the Tonys have traditionally been held in the summer since 1977. In the years before, the ceremony was held in the spring.

Tony Awards Credit: jemal Countess/WireImage