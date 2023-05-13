Tony Awards Live Broadcast Canceled Due to Ongoing Writers' Strike

Broadway’s biggest night is in jeopardy after the Writers Guild of America reportedly denied a request for a waiver to allow the awards to air on June 11

By Angela Wilson
Published on May 13, 2023 01:02 AM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: A view of signage on display during the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The 2023 Tony Awards are in limbo after the Writers Guild of America reportedly denied a request for a waiver to allow this year's ceremony to air as originally planned on June 11.

Amid the writers' strike, the telecast of theater's biggest night will not air on CBS, nor stream on Paramount+, according to The Hollywood Reporter on Friday.

The labor union that represents more than 1,000 writers, who work across film, television, news, and online media, went on strike because the deadline for a new contract passed on May 1 this year without a ratified contract. The strike began on May 2 and since then has caused changes to the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

In response, the Tony Awards Management Committee has set an emergency meeting for Monday to determine the best path forward between the two available options. The first option — according to the New York Post, would be to keep the June date and invite nominees and media to a dinner or press conference, non-televised. The alternative includes postponing the show until the strike concludes and picking back up when the awards can be televised.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: A view of the audience during the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theatre on September 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Jenny Anderson/Getty

This year's host, Ariana DeBose, would reportedly maintain her hosting duties, even in a scaled-down ceremony, according to Deadline. DeBose, 32, also hosted last year's ceremony.

"I hope that anyone and everyone who is concerned about Broadway's biggest night of the year will pledge support for the WGA and join us in demanding that the AMPTP give their workers as much consideration as they devote to executives and shareholders," Equity President Kate Shindle told Deadline on Wednesday.

Traditionally held at Radio City Music Hall, the 76th Annual Tony Awards were announced for a June 11 telecast at the United Palace in New York City's Washington Heights.

The ceremony's live showing could jeopardize Broadway productions that count on the annual CBS broadcast for national exposure crucial to ticket sales, Deadline reports.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Tony Awards is not the only broadcast affected by the strike.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 10: Members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) East hold signs as they walk in the picket-line outside of HBO and Amazon's offices on May 10, 2023 in New York City. As the strike enters its second week, negotiations between a top guild and a trade association that represents Hollywood’s top studios failed to avert the first walkout in more than 15 years. Union members have stated that they are not being paid fairly in the streaming era and are seeking pay increases and structural changes to the business model. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Spencer Platt/Getty

Late-night talk shows, including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, all shut down production when the clock struck the deadline. Other shows, like HBO's Real Time With Bill Maher, also went dark. Daytime talk shows including The View are forging ahead, though warning that their format will look different without its writers.

Related Articles
Cole Swindell accepts the Single of the Year award for "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images); John Osborne and T.J. Osborne of Brothers Osborne accept the Duo of the Year award onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images); Lainey Wilson accepts the Album of the Year award for “Bell Bottom Country” onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
2023 ACM Awards: See the Complete Winners List!
Lea Michele
Lea Michele Teases She Has Another 'Very Different' Broadway Show Set for After 'Funny Girl'
US President Joe Biden attends the White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, April 29, 2023.
Joe Biden Says Hollywood Writers Deserve a 'Fair Deal' amid Writers Guild Strike That's Put Industry on Pause
the 2023 MTV Movie awards
Drew Barrymore Plays Skipper in Hilarious 'Barbie' Movie Sketch from MTV Movie & TV Awards
the 2023 MTV Movie awards
Jennifer Coolidge Supports WGA Strike While Accepting 2023 MTV Awards' Comedic Genius Award
MTV Awards winners list. . courtesy of MTV
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 Winners: Drew Barrymore, Tom Cruise, Taylor Swift, More Among Honorees
STRANGER THINGS
'Stranger Things' Pauses Production on Fifth and Final Season Due to Writer's Strike
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 17: In this image released on May 17, Signage is displayed during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 Nixes Live Show After Scrapping Red Carpet amid Writers' Strike
BTS Style gallery from opening night of her Sidney Brustein Broadway opening.
Rachel Brosnahan Dashes from Stage to Gala on 'The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window' Opening Night (Exclusive)
Kieran Culkin, Jennifer Coolidge
'SNL' Booked Kieran Culkin and Jennifer Coolidge as Final Season 48 Hosts Before Writers' Strike Shutdown
Justin Guarini Sings 'Circus' in First Footage from Britney Spears' Broadway Musical
Justin Guarini Sings 'Circus' in First Footage from Britney Spears' Broadway Musical (Exclusive)
derry barrymore
Drew Barrymore Steps Down as MTV Movie & TV Awards Host Days Before Show to Support Writers Strike
Adam Brace Photos: Alex Edelman's JUST FOR US Celebrates Opening Night
Adam Brace, British Playwright and Director, Dies at 43 — Just Weeks Before His Broadway Debut 
Marissa Jaret Winokur and Pete Davidson at Writers Strike
Pete Davidson, Cynthia Nixon and More Stand in Solidarity with the Writers' Strike
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1731 -- Pictured: Pete Davidson, Colin Jost during "Weekend Update" in Studio 8H on Saturday, November 18, 2017 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
Pete Davidson's 'SNL' Hosting Debut Canceled as Sketch Show Shuts Down amid Writers' Strike
This November 20, 2007 photo shows demonstrators holding signs during the 20072008 Writers Guild of America strike in Hollywood. - Thousands of Hollywood television and movie writers will go on strike May 2, 2023, their union said, after talks with studios and streamers over pay and other conditions ended without a deal.
Everything to Know About the Hollywood Writers Guild Strike, Including the TV Shows and Movies Affected