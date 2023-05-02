2023 Tony Award Nominations: Jessica Chastain, Josh Groban and More Earn Noms — See the Full List

Ariana DeBose returns to host the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on May 2, 2023 08:40 AM
Kimberly Akimbo Musical
Kimberly Akimbo. Photo: Joan Marcus

Welcome to the stage, this year's Tony Award nominees!

On Tuesday morning, the nominations for the 76th annual Tony Awards were unveiled by Funny Girl star Lea Michele and Myles Frost, who won last year for his performance in MJ: The Musical.

Some Like It Hot, the musical adaptation of the 1959 hit comedy, led the pack with a whopping 13 nominations including best musical. Other best musical nominees — & Juliet, New York, New York and Shucked — followed suit with nine, while Kimberly Akimbo, the other nominee, earned eight.

The Tonys ceremony will again be hosted by Ariana DeBose. It'll air live from New York City's United Palace Theatre on Sunday, June 11, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. Exclusive content will air on Paramount+ at 7 p.m. ET prior to the main event.

"I was honored to serve as host last year and even more so to be asked back," DeBose previously said in a statement. "So looking forward to celebrating this incredible season and the people who make the work happen. Here's to adding some uptown flavor to the magic of the Tony Awards."

Read on for the list of nominees.

Ashley D. Kelley, Kevin Cahoon, Caroline Innerbilcher, Andrew Durand, Alex Newell, John Behlmann
Shucked. Bruce Glikas/Getty

Best Musical
& Juliet
Kimberly Akimbo
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot

Best Play
Ain't No Mo'
Between Riverside and Crazy
Cost of Living
Fat Ham
Leopoldstadt

Best Musical (Revival)
Into the Woods
Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Parade
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Play (Revival)
A Doll's House
August Wilson's The Piano Lesson
The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window
Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog

Best Book of a Musical
& Juliet — David West Read
Kimberly Akimbo — David Linsay-Abaire
New York, New York — David Thompson & Sharon Washington
Shucked — Robert Horn
Some Like It Hot — Matthew López & Amber Ruffin

Best Original Score
Almost Famous — Music by Tom Kitt, Lyrics by Cameron Crowe & Tom Kitt
Kimberly Akimbo — Music by Jeanine Tesori, Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire
KPop — Music & Lyrics by Helen Park & Max Vernon
Shucked — Music and Lyrics by Brandi Clark & Shane McAnally
Some Like It Hot — Music by Marc Shaiman, Lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman

Sweeney Todd
Sweeney Todd. Sweeney Todd

Best Actor (Musical)
Christian Borle (Some Like It Hot)
J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like It Hot)
Josh Groban (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street)
Brian D'Arcy James (Into the Woods)
Ben Platt (Parade)
Colton Ryan (New York, New York)

Best Actress (Musical)
Annaleigh Ashford (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street)
Sara Bareilles (Into the Woods)
Victoria Clark (Kimberly Akimbo)
Lorna Courtney (& Juliet)
Michaela Diamond (Parade)

Best Actor (Play)
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog)
Corey Hawkins (Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog)
Sean Hayes (Good Night, Oscar)
Stephen McKinley Henderson (Between Riverside and Crazy)
Wendell Pierce (Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman)

Best Actress (Play)
Jessica Chastain (A Doll's House)
Jodi Comer (Prima Facie)
Jessica Hecht (Summer, 1976)
Audra McDonald (Ohio State Murders)

Best Supporting Actor (Musical)
Kevin Cahoon (Shucked)
Justin Cooley (Kimberly Akimbo)
Kevin Del Aguila (Some Like It Hot)
Jordan Donica (Lerner & Loewe's Camelot)
Alex Newell (Shucked)

Best Supporting Actress (Musical)
Julia Lester (Into the Woods)
Ruthie Ann Miles (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street)
Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo)
NaTasha Yvette Williams (Some Like It Hot)
Betsy Wolfe (& Juliet)

Best Supporting Actor (Play)
Jordan E. Cooper (Ain't No Mo')
Samuel L. Jackson (August Wilson's The Piano Lesson)
Arian Moayd (A Doll's House)
Brandon Uranowitz (Leopoldstadt)
David Zayas (Cost of Living)

Best Supporting Actress (Play)
Nikki Crawford (Fat Ham)
Crystal Lucas-Perry (Ain't No Mo')
Miriam Silverman (The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window)
Katy Sullivan (Cost of Living)
Kara Young (Cost of Living)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 09: Jessica Chastain attends the opening night of "A Doll's House" at Hudson Theatre on March 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Jessica Chastain. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Best Direction (Play)
Saheem Ali (Fat Ham)
Jo Bonney (Cost of Living)
Jamie Lloyd (A Doll's House)
Patrick Marber (Leopoldstadt)
Stevie Walker-Webb (Ain't No Mo')
Max Webster (Life of Pi)

Best Direction (Musical)
Michael Arden (Parade)
Lear deBessonet (Into the Woods)
Casey Nicholaw (Some Like It Hot)
Jack O'Brien (Shucked)
Jessica Stone (Kimberly Akimbo)

Best Choreography
Steven Hoggett (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street)
Casey Nicholas (Some Like It Hot)
Susan Stroman (New York, New York)
Jennifer Weber (& Juliet)
Jennifer Weber (KPop)

Best Orchestrations
Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro (Shucked)
John Clancy (Kimberly Akimbo)
Jason Howland (Shucked)
Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter (Some Like It Hot)
Daryl Waters & Sam Davis (New York, New York)

Best Scenic Design (Play)
Miriam Buether (Prima Facie)
Tim Hatley and Andrej Goulding (Life of Pi)
Rachel Hauck (Good Night, Oscar)
Richard Hudson (Leopoldstadt)
Dane Laffrey and Lucy Mackinnon (A Christmas Carol)

Best Scenic Design (Musical)
Beowulf Boritt (New York, New York)
Mimi Lien (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street)
Michael Yeargan and 59 Productions (Lerner & Lowe's Camelot)
Scott Pask (Shucked)
Scott Pask (Some Like It Hot)

Best Costume Design (Musical)
Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell (Life of Pi)
Dominique Fawn Hill (Fat Ham)
Brigitte Reiffenstuel (Leopoldstadt)
Emilio Sosa (Ain't No Mo')
Emilio (Good Night, Oscar)

Best Costume Design (Musical)
Gregg Barnes (Some Like It Hot)
Susan Hilferty (Parade)
Jennifer Moeller (Lerner & Lowe's Camelot)
Paloma Young (& Juliet)
Donna Zakowska (New York, New York)

Sound Design (Play)
Jonathan Deans and Taylor Williams (Ain't No Mo')
Carolyn Downing (Life of Pi)
Joshua D. Reid (A Christmas Carol)
Ben and Max Ringham (A Doll's House)
Ben and Max Ringham (Prima Facie)

Sound Design (Musical)
Kai Harada (New York, New York)
John Shivers (Shucked)
Scott Lehrer and Alex Heumann (Into the Woods)
Gareth Owen (& Juliet)
Nevin Steinberg (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street)

Lighting Design (Play)
Neil Austin (Leopoldstadt)
Natasha Chivers (Prima Facie)
Jon Clark (A Doll's House)
Bradley King (Fat Ham)
Tim Lutkin (Life of Pi)
Jen Schriever (Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman)
Ben Stanton (A Christmas Carol)

Lighting Design (Musical)
Ken Billington (New York, New York)
Lap Chi Chu (Lerner and Loewe's Camelot)
Heather Gilbert (Parade)
Howard Hudson (& Juliet)
Natasha Katz (Some Like It Hot)
Natasha Katz (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street)

