Patti LuPone Pays Tribute to Broadway Understudies and COVID Safety Officers at 2022 Tonys

Patti LuPone's win marks her third Tony award after she previously won best actress in a musical for her roles in Evita (1980) and Gypsy (2008)

Patti LuPone accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for "Company" onstage at the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City

Patti LuPone accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for "Company" onstage at the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City

The actress and singer, 73, nabbed the trophy for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical at the 75th Tony Awards on Sunday, for her role as Joanne in Company.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In her impassioned acceptance speech, LuPone first thanked the audience before her before expressing her gratitude to her work colleagues, who she said are an "honor to work with every night."

Continuing to thank behind-the-scenes personnel, LuPone then celebrated "all of the understudies across all of the stages in New York, and to all of the COVID safety people" — both groups who have helped bring Broadway back after its 18 month shutdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

The star concluded her message, adding: "I love you all. Thank you."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

(L-R) Etai Benson, Patti LuPone, Katrina Lenk, Matt Doyle, Christopher Sieber and Terence Archie during the first preview re-opening performance of "Company" on Broadway at The Bernard Jacobs Theater on November 15, 2021 in New York City. From L to R: Etai Benson, Patti LuPone, Katrina Lenk, Matt Doyle, Christopher Sieber and Terence Archie in Company | Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

This marks LuPone's third Tony after she previously won best actress in a musical for her roles in Evita (1980) and Gypsy (2008).

The nomination is also LuPone's eighth career nod total for theater's biggest honor, among her two wins.

Company is up for nine Tonys, including one for best musical revival. Directed by Marianne Elliott, who also won on Sunday night, the production has earned acclaim for its gender-twisting take on George Furth's tale, casting a woman (Tony winner Katrina Lenk) in the lead role of Bobbie for the first time.

RELATED VIDEO: Tony Awards by the Numbers

Oscar winner and former Tony nominee Ariana DeBose is hosting the 75th show, which is currently airing live coast-to-coast from the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on both CBS and Paramount+.

In the highly coveted category of best new musical, Girl From the North Country, MJ The Musical, Mr. Saturday Night, Paradise Square, SIX: The Musical and A Strange Loop will all compete for the top prize.

Additionally, Angela Lansbury received the 2022 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre, marking her sixth Tony.