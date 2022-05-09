Hugh Jackman, Ruth Negga and MJ The Musical All Score 2022 Tony Nominations

The 2022 Tony Awards will air live coast-to-coast from the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 12

The nominations are in for the 75th annual Tony Awards!

On Monday, Tony winner Adrienne Warren and Tony nominee Joshua Henry announced the performers, creatives and properties up for the annual show live from the Sofitel New York in a video presentation streamed on YouTube.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A Strange Loop goes into the evening already a winner. Michael R. Jackson's meta musical — about a queer Black composer penning a musical about a queer Black composer, and so on and so on — was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Drama back in 2020.

The nomination is also notable for Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow's SIX, which flips history on its head by taking the six wives of Henry VIII and reimagining them as pop singers. The London-imported energetic show was set to open on March 12, 2020, an hour before all Broadway theaters were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It officially opened nearly 17 months later, in October 2021.

Both Girl From the North County and MJ The Musical feature songs previously known to audiences, in this case the music of Bob Dylan and Michael Jackson, respectively.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

The Music Man Wintergarden Theatre Credit: Wintergarden Theatre

Only three musicals are up in the best revival category: Caroline, or Change, Roundabout Theatre Company's production of the 2004 Jeanine Tesori/Tony Kushner drama; Company, the Stephen Sondheim classic now back on Broadway with a gender-bending take on its lead character; and Meredith Willson's The Music Man, returning to Broadway with Tony winners Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. Both actors also scored Tony nominations for their performances.

In the new play category, more than 12 new productions were eligible for nominations but only Lynn Nottage's Clyde's, Martin McDonagh's Hangmen, Dominique Morisseau's Skeleton Crew, Tracy Letts' The Minutes and Stefano Massini's The Lehman Trilogy got the nomination.

Plays up for best revival include David Mamet's American Buffalo, Ntozake Shange's for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf, Paula Vogel's How I Learned to Drive, Richard Greenberg's Take Me Out and Alice Childress's Trouble in Mind.

Ramin Karimloo as "Nick Arnstein" and Beanie Feldstein as "Fanny Brice" Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Perhaps the most notable performance absence is Beanie Feldstein, who was not nominated for lead actress in a musical for Funny Girl. Feldstein scored mixed reviews for her performance.

She's the first actress to play Fanny Brice on Broadway since Barbra Streisand originated the role to massive acclaim (Streisand was nominated for the part in 1964, but lost to Carol Channing for Hello, Dolly!).

This is the first Tonys to honor work that began after Broadway's reopening. Eligible shows had to have began between Feb. 20, 2020 and May 4, 2022.

Take Me Out Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams Credit: Joan Marcus

Presented by the Broadway League and the American Theater Wing, the annual Antoinette Perry Awards for Excellence in Theatre (as the Tonys are officially known) recognize the highest honor in U.S. theater — the equivalent of television's Emmys, music's Grammys, or the film industry's Oscars. It's a necessary award in achieving EGOT, the grand slam of show business.

Oscar winner and former Tony nominee Ariana DeBose will host the 2022 Tonys, which will air live coast-to-coast from the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 12 beginning at 8 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast live on both CBS and Paramount+.

"I'm coming home!" DeBose, 31, said in a statement last week. "I'm so honored to celebrate 75 years of excellence in theatre, but more importantly every member of this community who poured themselves into making sure the lights of Broadway have the opportunity to shine brightly once again!"

"This is a dream come true," she added. "I'm excited to see you all on June 12.

A special hour-long celebration will also stream starting at 7 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Hosts and further information on the Paramount+ presentation will be announced at a later date.

Tony Awards Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Getty

Here is a list of select 2022 Tony nominees:

Best musical:

A Strange Loop

Girl From the North Country

MJ The Musical

Mr. Saturday Night

Paradise Square

SIX: The Musical

Best play:

Clyde's

Hangmen

The Lehman Trilogy

The Minutes

Skeleton Crew

Best revival, musical:

Caroline, or Change

Company

The Music Man

Best revival, play

American Buffalo

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

How I Learned to Drive

Take Me Out

Trouble in Mind

Best performance by a leading actress in a musical

Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change

Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset

Sutton Foster, The Music Man

Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square

Mare Winningham, Girl From the North Country

Best performance by a leading actor in a musical

Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night

Myles Frost, MJ The Musical

Hugh Jackman, The Music Man

Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire

Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop

Best performance by a leading actress in a play

Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth

LaChanze, Trouble in Mind

Ruth Negga, Macbeth

Deirdre O'Connell, Dana H.

Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned To Drive

Best performance by a leading actor in a play

Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy

Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy

Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy

David Morse, How I Learned To Drive

Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues

David Trelfall, Hangmen