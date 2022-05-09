Hugh Jackman, Ruth Negga and MJ The Musical All Score 2022 Tony Nominations
The nominations are in for the 75th annual Tony Awards!
On Monday, Tony winner Adrienne Warren and Tony nominee Joshua Henry announced the performers, creatives and properties up for the annual show live from the Sofitel New York in a video presentation streamed on YouTube.
In the highly coveted category of best new musical, Girl From the North Country, MJ The Musical, Mr. Saturday Night, Paradise Square, SIX: The Musical and A Strange Loop will all compete for the top prize.
A Strange Loop goes into the evening already a winner. Michael R. Jackson's meta musical — about a queer Black composer penning a musical about a queer Black composer, and so on and so on — was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Drama back in 2020.
The nomination is also notable for Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow's SIX, which flips history on its head by taking the six wives of Henry VIII and reimagining them as pop singers. The London-imported energetic show was set to open on March 12, 2020, an hour before all Broadway theaters were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It officially opened nearly 17 months later, in October 2021.
Both Girl From the North County and MJ The Musical feature songs previously known to audiences, in this case the music of Bob Dylan and Michael Jackson, respectively.
Only three musicals are up in the best revival category: Caroline, or Change, Roundabout Theatre Company's production of the 2004 Jeanine Tesori/Tony Kushner drama; Company, the Stephen Sondheim classic now back on Broadway with a gender-bending take on its lead character; and Meredith Willson's The Music Man, returning to Broadway with Tony winners Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. Both actors also scored Tony nominations for their performances.
In the new play category, more than 12 new productions were eligible for nominations but only Lynn Nottage's Clyde's, Martin McDonagh's Hangmen, Dominique Morisseau's Skeleton Crew, Tracy Letts' The Minutes and Stefano Massini's The Lehman Trilogy got the nomination.
Plays up for best revival include David Mamet's American Buffalo, Ntozake Shange's for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf, Paula Vogel's How I Learned to Drive, Richard Greenberg's Take Me Out and Alice Childress's Trouble in Mind.
Perhaps the most notable performance absence is Beanie Feldstein, who was not nominated for lead actress in a musical for Funny Girl. Feldstein scored mixed reviews for her performance.
She's the first actress to play Fanny Brice on Broadway since Barbra Streisand originated the role to massive acclaim (Streisand was nominated for the part in 1964, but lost to Carol Channing for Hello, Dolly!).
This is the first Tonys to honor work that began after Broadway's reopening. Eligible shows had to have began between Feb. 20, 2020 and May 4, 2022.
Presented by the Broadway League and the American Theater Wing, the annual Antoinette Perry Awards for Excellence in Theatre (as the Tonys are officially known) recognize the highest honor in U.S. theater — the equivalent of television's Emmys, music's Grammys, or the film industry's Oscars. It's a necessary award in achieving EGOT, the grand slam of show business.
Oscar winner and former Tony nominee Ariana DeBose will host the 2022 Tonys, which will air live coast-to-coast from the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 12 beginning at 8 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast live on both CBS and Paramount+.
"I'm coming home!" DeBose, 31, said in a statement last week. "I'm so honored to celebrate 75 years of excellence in theatre, but more importantly every member of this community who poured themselves into making sure the lights of Broadway have the opportunity to shine brightly once again!"
"This is a dream come true," she added. "I'm excited to see you all on June 12.
A special hour-long celebration will also stream starting at 7 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Hosts and further information on the Paramount+ presentation will be announced at a later date.
Here is a list of select 2022 Tony nominees:
Best musical:
A Strange Loop
Girl From the North Country
MJ The Musical
Mr. Saturday Night
Paradise Square
SIX: The Musical
Best play:
Clyde's
Hangmen
The Lehman Trilogy
The Minutes
Skeleton Crew
Best revival, musical:
Caroline, or Change
Company
The Music Man
Best revival, play
American Buffalo
for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
How I Learned to Drive
Take Me Out
Trouble in Mind
Best performance by a leading actress in a musical
Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change
Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset
Sutton Foster, The Music Man
Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square
Mare Winningham, Girl From the North Country
Best performance by a leading actor in a musical
Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night
Myles Frost, MJ The Musical
Hugh Jackman, The Music Man
Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire
Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop
Best performance by a leading actress in a play
Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth
LaChanze, Trouble in Mind
Ruth Negga, Macbeth
Deirdre O'Connell, Dana H.
Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned To Drive
Best performance by a leading actor in a play
Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy
Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy
Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy
David Morse, How I Learned To Drive
Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues
David Trelfall, Hangmen
For a full list of nominees, check out the official Tony Awards site.