Tony Awards 2022 — The Complete List of Winners

The 2022 Tony Awards aired live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on CBS and Paramount+
By Jen Juneau Updated June 13, 2022 10:48 AM
Tony Awards stage
| Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Getty

The 2022 Tony Awards are a wrap!

Oscar winner and former Tony nominee Ariana DeBose hosted the 75th show, which aired live coast-to-coast from the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on both CBS and Paramount+.

In the highly coveted category of best new musical, Girl From the North CountryMJ The MusicalMr. Saturday NightParadise SquareSIX: The Musical and A Strange Loop all competed for the top prize.

Additionally, Angela Lansbury received the 2022 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre, marking her sixth Tony.

Best Play

Clyde's
Hangmen
The Lehman Trilogy (WINNER)
The Minutes
Skeleton Crew

Best Musical

A Strange Loop (WINNER)
Girl From the North Country
MJ The Musical
Mr. Saturday Night
Paradise Square
SIX: The Musical

Best Revival of a Musical

Caroline, or Change
Company (WINNER)
The Music Man

Best Revival of a Play

American Buffalo
For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf
How I Learned to Drive
Take Me Out (WINNER)
Trouble in Mind

Best Book of a Musical

Paradise Square - Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas and Larry Kirwan
Mr. Saturday Night - Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel
A Strange Loop - Michael R. Jackson (WINNER)
Girl From the North Country - Conor McPherson
MJ The Musical - Lynn Nottage

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Flying Over Sunset - Music: Tom Kitt, lyrics: Michael Korie
Mr. Saturday Night - Music: Jason Robert Brown, lyrics: Amanda Green
Paradise Square - Music: Jason Howland and Larry Kirwan, lyrics: Nathan Tysen and Masi Asare
SIX: The Musical - Music and lyrics: Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss (WINNER)
A Strange Loop - Music and lyrics: Michael R. Jackson

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy (WINNER)
Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy
Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy
David Morse, How I Learned To Drive
Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues
David Trelfall, Hangmen

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth
LaChanze, Trouble in Mind
Ruth Negga, Macbeth
Deirdre O'Connell, Dana H. (WINNER)
Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned To Drive

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night
Myles Frost, MJ The Musical (WINNER)
Hugh Jackman, The Music Man
Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire
Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Sharon D Clarke; Caroline, or Change
Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset
Sutton Foster, The Music Man
Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square (WINNER)
Mare Winningham, Girl From the North Country

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Alfie Allen, Hangmen
Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out (WINNER)
Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde's
Michael Oberholtzer, Take Me Out
Jesse Williams, Take Me Out

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Uzo Aduba, Clyde's
Rachel Dratch, POTUS
Kenita R. Miller, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf
Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew (WINNER)
Julie White, POTUS
Kara Young, Clyde's

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Matt Doyle, Company (WINNER)
Sidney DuPont, Paradise Square
Jared Grimes, Funny Girl
John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop
A.J. Shively, Paradise Square

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Jeannette Bayardelle, Girl from the North Country
Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night
Jayne Houdyshell, The Music Man
L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop
Patti LuPone, Company (WINNER)
Jennifer Simard, Company

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Beowulf Boritt, POTUS
Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy (WINNER)
Anna Fleischle, Hangmen
Michael Carnahan and Nicholas Hussong, Skeleton Crew
Scott Pask, American Buffalo
Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions, Flying Over Sunset
Bunny Christie, Company (WINNER)
Arnulfo Maldonado, A Strange Loop
Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, MJ The Musical
Allen Moyer, Paradise Square

Best Costume Design of a Play

Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth (WINNER)
Sarafina Bush, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf
Jane Greenwood, Plaza Suite
Jennifer Moeller, Clyde's
Emilio Sosa, Skeleton Crew

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Fly Davis; Caroline, or Change
Toni-Leslie James, Paradise Square
William Ivey Long, Diana, the Musical
Santo Loquasto, The Music Man
Gabriella Slade, SIX: The Musical (WINNER)
Paul Tazewell, MJ The Musical

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Joshua Carr, Hangmen
Jiyoun Chang, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf
Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy (WINNER)
Jane Cox, Macbeth
Yi Zhao, The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Neil Austin, Company
Tim Deiling, SIX: The Musical
Donald Holder, Paradise Square
Natasha Katz, MJ The Musical (WINNER)
Bradley King, Flying Over Sunset
Jen Schriever, A Strange Loop

Best Sound Design of a Play

Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, The Lehman Trilogy
Justin Ellington, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf
Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H. (WINNER)
Palmer Hefferan, The Skin of Our Teeth
Mikaal Sulaiman, Macbeth

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Simon Baker, Girl From the North Country
Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Company
Paul Gatehouse, SIX: The Musical
Drew Levy, A Strange Loop
Gareth Owen, MJ The Musical (WINNER)

Best Direction of a Play

Lileana Blain-Cruz, The Skin of Our Teeth
Camille A. Brown, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf
Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy (WINNER)
Neil Pepe, American Buffalo
Les Waters, Dana H.

Best Direction of a Musical

Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop
Marianne Elliott, Company (WINNER)
Conor McPherson, Girl From the North Country
Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, SIX: The Musical
Christopher Wheeldon, MJ The Musical

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf
Warren Carlyle, The Music Man
Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, SIX: The Musical
Bill T. Jones, Paradise Square
Christopher Wheeldon, MJ The Musical (WINNER)

Best Orchestrations

David Cullen, Company
Tom Curran, SIX: The Musical
Simon Hale, Girl From the North Country (WINNER)
Jason Michael Webb and David Holcenberg, MJ The Musical
Charlie Rosen, A Strange Loop

Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre

Angela Lansbury

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

Robert E. Wankel

Regional Theatre Tony Award

Court Theatre

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre

Asian American Performers Action Coalition (AAPAC)
Broadway For All
Feinstein''s/54 Below
Emily Grishman
United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, IATSE

The 2022 Tony Awards aired live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on CBS and Paramount+.

