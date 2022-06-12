Tony Awards 2022 — The Complete List of Winners

The 2022 Tony Awards aired live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on CBS and Paramount+

The 2022 Tony Awards are a wrap!

Oscar winner and former Tony nominee Ariana DeBose hosted the 75th show, which aired live coast-to-coast from the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on both CBS and Paramount+.

Additionally, Angela Lansbury received the 2022 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre, marking her sixth Tony.

Patti LuPone accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for "Company" onstage at the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Best Play

Clyde's

Hangmen

The Lehman Trilogy (WINNER)

The Minutes

Skeleton Crew

Best Musical

A Strange Loop (WINNER)

Girl From the North Country

MJ The Musical

Mr. Saturday Night

Paradise Square

SIX: The Musical

Best Revival of a Musical

Caroline, or Change

Company (WINNER)

The Music Man

Best Revival of a Play

American Buffalo

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf

How I Learned to Drive

Take Me Out (WINNER)

Trouble in Mind

Best Book of a Musical

Paradise Square - Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas and Larry Kirwan

Mr. Saturday Night - Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel

A Strange Loop - Michael R. Jackson (WINNER)

Girl From the North Country - Conor McPherson

MJ The Musical - Lynn Nottage

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Flying Over Sunset - Music: Tom Kitt, lyrics: Michael Korie

Mr. Saturday Night - Music: Jason Robert Brown, lyrics: Amanda Green

Paradise Square - Music: Jason Howland and Larry Kirwan, lyrics: Nathan Tysen and Masi Asare

SIX: The Musical - Music and lyrics: Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss (WINNER)

A Strange Loop - Music and lyrics: Michael R. Jackson

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy (WINNER)

Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy

Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy

David Morse, How I Learned To Drive

Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues

David Trelfall, Hangmen

Jesse Tyler Ferguson accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for "Take Me Out" onstage at the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth

LaChanze, Trouble in Mind

Ruth Negga, Macbeth

Deirdre O'Connell, Dana H. (WINNER)

Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned To Drive

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night

Myles Frost, MJ The Musical (WINNER)

Hugh Jackman, The Music Man

Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire

Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Sharon D Clarke; Caroline, or Change

Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset

Sutton Foster, The Music Man

Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square (WINNER)

Mare Winningham, Girl From the North Country

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Alfie Allen, Hangmen

Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out (WINNER)

Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde's

Michael Oberholtzer, Take Me Out

Jesse Williams, Take Me Out

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Uzo Aduba, Clyde's

Rachel Dratch, POTUS

Kenita R. Miller, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf

Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew (WINNER)

Julie White, POTUS

Kara Young, Clyde's

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Matt Doyle, Company (WINNER)

Sidney DuPont, Paradise Square

Jared Grimes, Funny Girl

John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop

A.J. Shively, Paradise Square

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Jeannette Bayardelle, Girl from the North Country

Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night

Jayne Houdyshell, The Music Man

L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop

Patti LuPone, Company (WINNER)

Jennifer Simard, Company

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Beowulf Boritt, POTUS

Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy (WINNER)

Anna Fleischle, Hangmen

Michael Carnahan and Nicholas Hussong, Skeleton Crew

Scott Pask, American Buffalo

Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions, Flying Over Sunset

Bunny Christie, Company (WINNER)

Arnulfo Maldonado, A Strange Loop

Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, MJ The Musical

Allen Moyer, Paradise Square

Best Costume Design of a Play

Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth (WINNER)

Sarafina Bush, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf

Jane Greenwood, Plaza Suite

Jennifer Moeller, Clyde's

Emilio Sosa, Skeleton Crew

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Fly Davis; Caroline, or Change

Toni-Leslie James, Paradise Square

William Ivey Long, Diana, the Musical

Santo Loquasto, The Music Man

Gabriella Slade, SIX: The Musical (WINNER)

Paul Tazewell, MJ The Musical

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Joshua Carr, Hangmen

Jiyoun Chang, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf

Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy (WINNER)

Jane Cox, Macbeth

Yi Zhao, The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Neil Austin, Company

Tim Deiling, SIX: The Musical

Donald Holder, Paradise Square

Natasha Katz, MJ The Musical (WINNER)

Bradley King, Flying Over Sunset

Jen Schriever, A Strange Loop

Best Sound Design of a Play

Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, The Lehman Trilogy

Justin Ellington, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf

Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H. (WINNER)

Palmer Hefferan, The Skin of Our Teeth

Mikaal Sulaiman, Macbeth

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Simon Baker, Girl From the North Country

Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Company

Paul Gatehouse, SIX: The Musical

Drew Levy, A Strange Loop

Gareth Owen, MJ The Musical (WINNER)

Best Direction of a Play

Lileana Blain-Cruz, The Skin of Our Teeth

Camille A. Brown, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf

Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy (WINNER)

Neil Pepe, American Buffalo

Les Waters, Dana H.

Best Direction of a Musical

Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop

Marianne Elliott, Company (WINNER)

Conor McPherson, Girl From the North Country

Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, SIX: The Musical

Christopher Wheeldon, MJ The Musical

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf

Warren Carlyle, The Music Man

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, SIX: The Musical

Bill T. Jones, Paradise Square

Christopher Wheeldon, MJ The Musical (WINNER)

Best Orchestrations

David Cullen, Company

Tom Curran, SIX: The Musical

Simon Hale, Girl From the North Country (WINNER)

Jason Michael Webb and David Holcenberg, MJ The Musical

Charlie Rosen, A Strange Loop

Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre

Angela Lansbury

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

Robert E. Wankel

Regional Theatre Tony Award

Court Theatre

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre

Asian American Performers Action Coalition (AAPAC)

Broadway For All

Feinstein''s/54 Below

Emily Grishman

United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, IATSE