Ariana DeBose Sings from Andrew Garfield's Lap in the 2022 Tonys Audience as He Laughs

After her first Oscar win and Tony Awards hosting gig, Ariana DeBose is doing a victory "lap"!

The actress and singer performed a hilarious audience-celebrating musical number during the 2022 Tonys Sunday night, interacting with members of the crowd — including Andrew Garfield, who looked sheepish from his seat in the audience as DeBose, 31, approached him.

"I am close to you, oh so close to you / I am touching you, there's not a lot that you can do," she belted, poking a laughing Garfield, 38, in the face.

She then made herself at home in his lap as he wrapped his arms around her and she continued singing, "I'm sitting on you / 'cause what they say is true / 'cause there is no escaping us in the audience!"

While DeBose and Garfield have not appeared in a project together as of yet, they have at least two big things in common: They were both nominated for Oscars this year, and both have a connection to the Spider-Man universe.

While speaking to PEOPLE this week ahead of her Tonys hosting gig, DeBose shared that her mom Gina, partner Sue Makkoo and best friend Jonathan Cobrda would be attending the show to cheer her on.

"Miss Gina will be there! My best friend, Jonathan Cobrda, [who was] my prom date, goes to everything," the actress said. "My partner will be in the house as well. She has designed the costumes for the opening number."

DeBose added, "She's a very talented costume designer. I'm excited for her work to be seen on stage."