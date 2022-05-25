Five-time Tony Award recipient Angela Lansbury is set to be honored with a lifetime achievement award at 2022's 75th ceremony on June 12

Angela Lansbury to Receive Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre Award at 2022 Tonys

Actress Angela Lansbury attends the inaugural Robert Osborne Celebration of Classic Film event at Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California, October 7, 2019.

Angela Lansbury is being honored for her decades-long career at this year's Tony Awards.

The 96-year-old actress, who made her Broadway debut over 60 years ago, is set to receive a lifetime achievement award at the upcoming 75th ceremony, which takes place on June 12.

"Legendary actress and five-time #TonyAwards winner Angela Lansbury will receive the 2022 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre!" the Tony Awards announced Monday.

Lansbury is well-known for her roles both in film/television (in particular, Murder, She Wrote) and on stage, having won four Tonys between the time she appeared as Mame Dennis in 1966's Mame and Mrs. Lovett in 1979's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

She went on to win a fifth Tony for 2009's Blithe Spirit, her first Tony for her performance in a play versus a musical.

'Broadway: The American Musical' - Episode 5 - Angela Lansbury as Mrs Lovett and Len Cariou as Sweeney Todd - 1979 GTV Angela Lansbury and Len Cariou in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (1979) | Credit: ITV/Shutterstock

The 2022 Tony Awards will air live coast-to-coast from the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 12 beginning at 8 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast live on both CBS and Paramount+.

A special hour-long celebration will also stream starting at 7 p.m. ET on Paramount+.

Set to host the show is Ariana DeBose, who won an Oscar this year for the latest film adaptation of the beloved stage musical West Side Story.

DeBose, 31, is also is a beloved member of the Broadway community, having treaded the boards in a number of musicals from Bring It On: The Musical to Hamilton to Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (the latter earned her a 2018 featured actress in a musical Tony nomination).

"I'm coming home!" DeBose said in a statement. "I'm so honored to celebrate 75 years of excellence in theatre, but more importantly every member of this community who poured themselves into making sure the lights of Broadway have the opportunity to shine brightly once again!"