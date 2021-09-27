Chrissy Teigen Supports John Legend at 2021 Tony Awards, Jokes About Her Dress: 'BroaDDway, Hunny!'

John Legend performed a tribute to the Broadway show Ain't Too Proud during the 74th annual Tony Awards on Sunday

Chrissy Teigen is John Legend's No. 1 fan!

At the 74th annual Tony Awards on Sunday night, Legend, 42, performed a special tribute to the Ain't Too Proud musical, which is based on The Temptations. Teigen shared videos from the front row, where she enjoyed her husband's show.

The pair — who share son Miles, 3, and daughter Luna, 5 — also walked the red carpet together, spending a parents' night out together for the award show, which honored the re-opening of Broadway after the pandemic shutdown.

"broaDDway, hunny!!!!" Teigen, 35, captioned a video on Instagram showing off her outfit and joking about her cleavage. She shared more snapshots from the night, including one with the caption, "Merm and derd!!" and another post that read, "Ok last three because john didn't like the others like anyone is even looking at him!!!"

Sharing a photo of the couple on his own Instagram page, Legend wrote, "Date night at the #Tonys #BroadwayIsBack."

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Credit: ANGELA WEISS/getty

Teigen and Legend first met in 2006 on the set of his music video shoot for his song, "Stereo," and the two fell in love over the next few years. They tied the knot in 2013.

Back in March, Legend told Teigen in a video message shared by PEOPLE, "I'm so fortunate that we got to spend some time together on that day, Sept. 13, 2006. We're so lucky to have each other. We have built a really wonderful family that I'm so proud of. I'm so honored that I get to parent with you and see the way you are with our children ... see how creative and inspired and inspiring that you are as a mother."

"We've been through so much joy and some pain together. We've laughed together, we've cried together," he continued at the time. "I wouldn't want to go through any of this with anybody more than I'd want to go through it with you."