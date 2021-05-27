Broadway's 2020 Tony Awards to Stream on Paramount+ in September After Yearlong Pandemic Postponement

The ceremony will be immediately followed by The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!, a televised concert event to celebrate the re-opening of the Great White Way

Broadway's biggest night is back on!

Organizers of the 74th annual Tony Awards announced on Wednesday that the ceremony — which was postponed infinitely last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic — will stream live on Sunday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Paramount+.

The ceremony will be immediately followed by The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!, a televised event featuring musical performances to celebrate the re-opening of the Great White Way, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on CBS.

Though much of the 74th annual Tony Awards will be presented at the livestream ceremony, honors for best play, best revival of a play, and best musical will be handed out during the concert special.

"After this devastating past year and a half for our industry, our city and for the entire world, we are excited to finally be able to celebrate the return of Broadway, our Tony Award nominees and winners in this new and exciting format," Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing, said in a joint statement.

"There is nothing that compares to the magic of live theater—and we are thrilled to be able to share its celebratory return and the incredible talent and artistry of the abbreviated 2019-2020 season with theatre fans everywhere."

"We are thrilled to bring the best of Broadway to television viewers who have been through so much without the joys, comfort and excitement that live theatre provides," added Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music, Live Events and Alternative Programming, CBS Entertainment. "With the combined power of CBS and Paramount+, the show will honor this year's Tony Award nominees and winners in a new format unlike any other, and celebrate the iconic music, memorable performances and unique personalities that make Broadway so special."

The 74th annual Tony Awards was scheduled to air live on June 7, 2020, from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, but was postponed last March shortly after Broadway shuttered its doors due to COVID-19 concerns.

Nominees for the 74th annual Tony Awards were announced in October — with Jagged Little Pill, the musical based on Alanis Morissette's 1995 album, leading the nominations with 15 total, followed by 14 for Moulin Rouge! The Musical, and 12 each for Slave Play and Tina — The Tina Turner Musical.

Earlier this month, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that Broadway could reopen at 100 percent capacity on Sept. 14.