Bryan Cranston Tries to Leave 2019 Tony Awards During Hilarious Opener: 'I Am Bloated as Hell'

Image zoom Bryan Cranston and wife Robin Dearden at the Tonys

The 73rd Annual Tony Awards are here, and host James Corden opened the show with a bang.

The Late Late Show with James Corden host, 40, kicked off the biggest night in Broadway on Sunday with a performance of a song all about how much work Broadway puts in.

Corden started out sitting on the couch lamenting over how boring it can be to just watch TV, while Broadway musicals do it “live.”

Image zoom James Corden at the Tonys Theo Wargo/Getty

But as Corden is welcoming the crowd, one of the downfalls of live theater comes into play — people taking bathroom breaks. This time it’s Tony nominee Bryan Cranston (Network), who has to go to the bathroom.

“Now? The show literally just started, we’re in the middle of the opening number,” Corden says.

“I am bloated as hell and I’m not gonna take it anymore!” Cranston yells as he walks away, hilariously referencing the most famous line from Network, the 1976 film on which the Tony nominated play is based. Corden is then slowly joined by the casts of all the shows nominated Sunday night.

RELATED: Tony Awards 2019 Nominations! Beetlejuice, Adam Driver and Annette Bening All Score Nods

This is the second year in a row that Corden is hosting the Tonys. In 2012, he won a Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play for his one-man show One Man. Two Guvnors.

Image zoom James Corden and wife Julia Carey at the Tonys Kevin Mazur/Getty

The musicals up for tonight’s top prizes: Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations, Beetlejuice, Hadestown, The Prom and Tootsie.

Only two musical revivals opened this year: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! and Cole Porter’s Kiss Me, Kate. They’ll both go head-to-head for the revival spot.

Honorary recipients for the 73rd annual ceremony include Judith Light (the Isabelle Stevenson Award); Terrence McNally, Rosemary Harris, and Harold Wheeler (Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre recipients); as well as Broadway Inspirational Voices, Peter Entin, Joseph Blakely Forbes, and FDNY Engine 54 (all given Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre).

CBS is airing the 73rd annual Tony Awards, hosted by James Corden, live from Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9.