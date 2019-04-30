Tony Awards 2019 Nominations! Beetlejuice, Adam Driver and Annette Bening All Score Nods

CBS will broadcast the 73rd annual Tony Awards, hosted by James Corden, live from Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9 (at 8 p.m)
The nominees for the 73rd annual Tony Awards were announced Tuesday morning.
Broadway vets Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth revealed the names of those vying for the honor, which is considered the highest achievement in theater. It’s presented each year by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.
A total of 11 new musicals opened on the Great White Way this year, expanding the coveted best new musical category to five nominees. Up for the Tonys’ top prize this year Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations, Beetlejuice, Hadestown, The Prom and Tootsie.
Only two musical revivals opened this year: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! and Cole Porter’s Kiss Me, Kate. They’ll both go head-to-head for the revival spot.
RELATED: All the Broadway Musicals Vying for the 2019 Tony Awards’ Best New Musical Nomination
Select 2019 nominees include:
Best New Musical
Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations
Beetlejuice
Hadestown
The Prom
Tootsie
Best New Play
Choir Boy
Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Ink
The Ferryman
What the Constitution Means To Me
Best Revival of a Musical
Kiss Me, Kate
Oklahoma!
Best Revival of a Play
All My Sons
Burn This
The Boys in the Band
The Waverly Gallery
Torch Song
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical
Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show
Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom
Beth Leavel, The Prom
Eva Noblezada, Hadestown
Kelli O’Hara, Kiss Me, Kate
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical
Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom
Derrick Baskin, Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations
Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice
Damon Daunno, Oklahoma!
Santino Fontana, Tootsie
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play
Annette Bening, All My Sons
Laura Donnelly, The Ferryman
Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery
Laurie Metcalf, Hillary and Clinton
Janet McTeer, Bernhardt/Hamlet
Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means To Me
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play
Paddy Considine, The Ferryman
Bryan Cranston, Network
Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird
Adam Driver, Burn This
Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical
Lilli Cooper, Tootsie
Amber Gray, Hadestown
Sarah Stiles, Tootsie
Ali Stroker, Oklahoma!
Mary Testa, Oklahoma!
Best Performance by a Feature Actor in a Musical
André de Shields, Hadestown
Andy Grotelueschen, Tootsie
Patrick Page, Hadestown
Jeremy Pope, Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations
Ephraim Sykes, Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play
Fionnula Flanagan, The Ferryman
Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a Mockingbird
Kristine Nielsen, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Julie White, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Ruth Wilson, King Lear
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play
Benjamin Walker, Arthur Miller’s All My Sons
Bertie Carvel, Ink
Robin de Jesus, The Boys in the Band
Gideon Glick, To Kill a Mockingbird
Brandon Uranowitz, Burn This
For the full list of nominees, click here.
Though all will have to wait until Tony night to find out if they won, some can already start prepping their speeches.
Honorary recipients for the 73rd annual ceremony include Judith Light (the Isabelle Stevenson Award); Terrence McNally, Rosemary Harris, and Harold Wheeler (Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre recipients); as well as Broadway Inspirational Voices, Peter Entin, Joseph Blakely Forbes, and FDNY Engine 54 (all given Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre).
The late Marin Mazzie, who died last year at the age of 57 following a battle with ovarian cancer, is being given a special Tony posthumously to recognize her legacy of leadership and advocacy work.
Other special Tony trophies will go to Jason Michael Webb, who brought gospel arrangements to Choir Boy, and the folks behind the towering pupped in King Kong, Sonny Tilders and Creature Technology Company.
CBS will broadcast the 73rd annual Tony Awards, hosted by James Corden, live from Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9 (at 8 p.m).