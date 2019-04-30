Tony Awards 2019 Nominations! Beetlejuice, Adam Driver and Annette Bening All Score Nods

The nominees for the 73rd annual Tony Awards were announced Tuesday morning.

Broadway vets Brandon Victor Dixon and Bebe Neuwirth revealed the names of those vying for the honor, which is considered the highest achievement in theater. It’s presented each year by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

A total of 11 new musicals opened on the Great White Way this year, expanding the coveted best new musical category to five nominees. Up for the Tonys’ top prize this year Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations, Beetlejuice, Hadestown, The Prom and Tootsie.

Only two musical revivals opened this year: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! and Cole Porter’s Kiss Me, Kate. They’ll both go head-to-head for the revival spot.

Amber Grey in Hadestown Matthew Murphy

Jeff Daniels in To Kill a Mockingbird Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for "To Kill A Mockingbird"

Select 2019 nominees include:

Best New Musical

Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations

Beetlejuice

Hadestown

The Prom

Tootsie

Best New Play

Choir Boy

Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Ink

The Ferryman

What the Constitution Means To Me

Best Revival of a Musical

Kiss Me, Kate

Oklahoma!

Best Revival of a Play

All My Sons

Burn This

The Boys in the Band

The Waverly Gallery

Torch Song

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show

Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom

Beth Leavel, The Prom

Eva Noblezada, Hadestown

Kelli O’Hara, Kiss Me, Kate

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom

Derrick Baskin, Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations

Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice

Damon Daunno, Oklahoma!

Santino Fontana, Tootsie

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

Annette Bening, All My Sons

Laura Donnelly, The Ferryman

Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery

Laurie Metcalf, Hillary and Clinton

Janet McTeer, Bernhardt/Hamlet

Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means To Me

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

Paddy Considine, The Ferryman

Bryan Cranston, Network

Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird

Adam Driver, Burn This

Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical

Lilli Cooper, Tootsie

Amber Gray, Hadestown

Sarah Stiles, Tootsie

Ali Stroker, Oklahoma!

Mary Testa, Oklahoma!

Best Performance by a Feature Actor in a Musical

André de Shields, Hadestown

Andy Grotelueschen, Tootsie

Patrick Page, Hadestown

Jeremy Pope, Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations

Ephraim Sykes, Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play

Fionnula Flanagan, The Ferryman

Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a Mockingbird

Kristine Nielsen, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Julie White, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Ruth Wilson, King Lear

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play

Benjamin Walker, Arthur Miller’s All My Sons

Bertie Carvel, Ink

Robin de Jesus, The Boys in the Band

Gideon Glick, To Kill a Mockingbird

Brandon Uranowitz, Burn This

Santino Fontana in Tootsie Matthew Murphy

The cast of The Prom Deen Van Meer

Though all will have to wait until Tony night to find out if they won, some can already start prepping their speeches.

Honorary recipients for the 73rd annual ceremony include Judith Light (the Isabelle Stevenson Award); Terrence McNally, Rosemary Harris, and Harold Wheeler (Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre recipients); as well as Broadway Inspirational Voices, Peter Entin, Joseph Blakely Forbes, and FDNY Engine 54 (all given Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre).

The late Marin Mazzie, who died last year at the age of 57 following a battle with ovarian cancer, is being given a special Tony posthumously to recognize her legacy of leadership and advocacy work.

Other special Tony trophies will go to Jason Michael Webb, who brought gospel arrangements to Choir Boy, and the folks behind the towering pupped in King Kong, Sonny Tilders and Creature Technology Company.

CBS will broadcast the 73rd annual Tony Awards, hosted by James Corden, live from Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9 (at 8 p.m).