Laurie Metcalf Wins Second Tony Award Weeks After Roseanne Cancellation

Laurie Metcalf has done it again!

The actress, 62, took home a trophy for the second year in a row at Sunday’s 2018 Tony Awards, taking the Radio City Music Hall stage to accept the prize for the Featured Actress in a Play category for her turn in the Broadway-premiere production of Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women.

Last year, she won her first Tony for A Doll’s House, Part 2.

The honor comes just weeks after Metcalf lost her job on the hit Roseanne reboot after ABC pulled the plug on the show following a racist tweet from the show’s creator Roseanne Barr.

Barr previously apologized to the “wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet,” and then expressed particular regret over two costars in particular: John Goodman and Metcalf.

“I just wish ABC had not thrown two of the greatest actors in the world out with me — Laurie and John,” Barr, 65, tweeted Wednesday night. “I’m so sick over this — they will never have better character actors on their network.”

Barr prompted the cancellation of her show earlier this week when she likened former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett to an “ape” in a since-deleted tweet.

She has since claimed that she didn’t know Jarrett is black — and that she was on Ambien while tweeting.

Metcalf, 62, is one of the few stars of the show who has not publicly spoken out since its cancellation. Goodman — who played Barr’s on-screen husband, Dan Conner — reluctantly addressed the news Wednesday in a video taken at an auto repair shop in New Orleans obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

Explaining that he would “rather say nothing than to cause more trouble,” Goodman, 65, assured fans that “everything’s fine” with him, adding that he’s not familiar with Twitter and had no comment on the controversy.

“I don’t know anything about it,” he said. “I don’t read it.”

A source recently told PEOPLE that Barr is “in deep darkness and is very remorseful” following the scandal.

“She’s not intentionally hurtful,” said the insider. “They all loved each other on the Roseanne set. It really was one big happy family.”