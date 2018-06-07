Everything You Need to Know About the 2018 Tonys — Including How to Watch and Who's Nominated

The 2018 Tony Awards are right around the corner and PEOPLE has a complete list of everything you need to know about Broadway’s biggest night.

Presented by the Broadway League and the American Theater Wing, the annual Antoinette Perry Awards for Excellence in Theatre (as the Tonys are officially known) recognize the highest honor in U.S. theater — the equivalent of television’s Emmys, music’s Grammys, or the film industry’s Oscars.

And yes — you’ve got to win one of these to get an EGOT.

But the Tonys are more than just awards. Every year, the show is packed with surprises and performances from musicals playing the Great White Way. Here’s what you can expect this year:

What time are the Tonys?

The 72nd annual Tony Awards will take place Sunday, June 10 (at 8:00 p.m. ET), and broadcast live from New York City’s famed Radio City Music Hall on CBS.

Those without a TV can tune in to CBS All Access’ subscription service where the show will be streaming live in select markets.

West coasters will have to wait three hours for the tape delay, airing at 8:00 p.m. PT.

Is there a pre-show?

Yes! NY1 On Stage’s Live Red Carpet to the Tonys, the official red carpet coverage, begins at 5:30 p.m. ET on the local news network. It’ll also stream live on TonyAwards.com. The show is presented by Nordstrom.

You can also watch the Creative Arts Awards segments here. We’ll post them throughout the evening on June 10.

Who’s hosting?

Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles CBS

Two of music’s biggest names — and two Broadway alums — were recruited this year to co-host: Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles!

Though it’s the first time the singer/songwriters first time have emceed any awards show, both Groban and Bareilles — who are longtime friends — have history at the Tonys.

He was nominated for a best actor in a musical trophy last year for his turn in the acclaimed musical Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, while Bareilles earned a nod in 2016 for composing the music and lyrics to the hit musical Waitress.

“We’re both so excited about it,” Groban told PEOPLE. “We’ve both had such great times at the Tonys over the last couple of years and to go from being part of shows to having our own nominations to coming back to hosting? I think our adult selves and our child selves are both equally high-fiving right now.”

The major nominees of the night

Mean Girls Joan Marcus

Tied for the most nominations of the night at 12 are Mean Girls and SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical — the first based on the hit 2004 film and the other on the popular Nickelodeon cartoon. They’ll be up in the top category of best musical against two other well-known titles: The Band’s Visit (a 2007 Israeli film) and Frozen (a 2013 animated film).

Over on the play side, it’s clear Harry Potter and the Cursed Child cast a spell on Broadway. The two-part, five-hour-plus play dominated the nominations as the most honored new play with a total of 10 nods. The play — written by Jack Thorne with J.K. Rowling and director John Tiffany’s conceptual assistance — picks up 19 years after the events of Deathly Hallows with a middle-aged Harry sending his youngest son Albus off to Hogwarts.

It’s the only play in best play category still running on Broadway. Other shows up for that honor are The Children, Farinelli and the King, Junk and Latin History for Morons.

In the revival categories, Angels in America, Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women, The Iceman Cometh, Lobby Hero, and Travesties will compete for best revival of a play, while Carousel, My Fair Lady and Once on This Islandwill try to nab the best revival of a musical title.

Tina Fey, John Legend and Amy Schumer Getty (3)

The acting and creative categories are filled with celebrities, including Tina Fey, who scored a nomination for writing Mean Girls‘ book.

Perhaps the most eclectic group of nominees were those artists who contributed songs to SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical. All were collectively honored with nominations for best score — meaning Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler & Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper & Rob Hyman, John Legend, Panic! at the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants, T.I., and Domani & Lil’C.

Other notable nominees fans might recognize include comedian Amy Schumer (for Steve Martin’s play Meteor Shower); Andrew Garfield (Angels in America), Laurie Metcalf and two-time Oscar winner Glenda Jackson (both for Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women); Michael Cera (Lobby Hero); Nathan Lane (Angels in America); Six Feet Under alum Lauren Ambrose (My Fair Lady); and Oscar winners Denzel Washington (Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh) and Mark Rylance (Farinelli and the King).

Check out the official Tony Awards site for the full list.

Some famous snubs

Of course! Not every star on Broadway scored a nomination. Others left off the list included Chris Evans (Lobby Hero), Alex Newell (Once on This Island), Uma Thurman (The Parisian Woman), Joshua Jackson (Children of a Lesser God), John Lithgow (Stories by Heart), Elizabeth McGovern (Time and the Conways), Keegan-Michael Key (Meteor Shower) and Tom Sturridge (1984).

The buzziest performances

Caissie Levy and Patti Murin in Frozen Disney Theatrical Productions

All the Tony-nominated best musicals and best musical revivals will take the stage at some point throughout the night, as will Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, which was snubbed from the best musical category.

Bruce Springsteen — who is being honored with a Special Tony Award for his critically acclaimed, sold-out intimate one-man show Springsteen on Broadway — will also perform, as will Dear Evan Hansen, 2017’s best musical winner.

Other than that, expect some surprises numbers throughout the night — including a tune or two from Groban and Bareilles.

“We’re probably meant to keep things kind of close to the chest on this, but you know, it would be weird if we didn’t sing,” she told PEOPLE. “I think it’s safe to say we will be singing at one point or another.”

Famous presenters

Armie Hammer Vivien Killilea/Getty

Presenters include Uzo Aduba, Christine Baranski, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Melissa Benoist, Matt Bomer, Erich Bergen, Rachel Bloom, Rachel Brosnahan, Tituss Burgess, Claire Danes,Jeff Daniels, Robert De Niro, Brandon Victor Dixon, Armie Hammer, Christopher Jackson, Billy Joel, Patti LuPone, Tatiana Maslany, Katharine McPhee, Matthew Morrison, Leslie Odom, Jr.,Kelli O’Hara, Jim Parsons, Bernadette Peters, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kerry Washington, Ming-Na Wen, and Marissa Jaret Winokur.

Fey and Schumer, will also present, as will Lifetime Achievement recipients John Leguizamo, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Chita Rivera.