Bruce Springsteen Thanks Broadway Community for 'Making Me Feel Welcome on Your Block' at Tonys

Bruce Springsteen gave a transfixing performance at Radio City Musical Hall on Sunday.

The legendary rocker, 68, performed a moving monologue as well as his 1984 hit “My Hometown” at the 2018 Tony Awards, where he was being honored with a Special Tony Award for his critically acclaimed, sold-out intimate one-man show Springsteen on Broadway.

Presented with the award by close friend Billy Joel, Springsteen thanked his family as well as “our wonderful audiences who made these shows so exciting and fulfilling.”

“This is deeply appreciated and thank you for making me feel so welcome on your block,” he said. “Being a part of the Broadway community… it’s been one of the most exciting things I’ve ever experienced.”

His performance had Springsteen sharing memories of growing up in Freehold, New Jersey while at a baby grand piano.

Springsteen on Broadway began performances Oct. 3 and officially opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre on Oct. 12.

Though it was originally supposed to only be a limited engagement run, the show’s success (and ticket demand for seats in the 939-capacity theatre) pushed Springsteen to extend the show through Dec. 15.

In the show, the 23-time Grammy winner— who conceived, wrote and directed it — performs 15 of his biggest songs, including “Thunder Road,” “Born in the U.S.A.,” “Dancing In the Dark” and “Born to Run.”

Wife and longtime bandmate Patti Scialfa joins him onstage for two songs. Springsteen also shares stories about his music, many of which are adapted from his 2016 autobiography, Born to Run.

Springsteen wasn’t the only honoree at Sunday’s show.

Latin History for Morons star John Leguizamo was given a trophy for his body of work. Lifetime Achievement honors were also given to composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and Chita Rivera.

The 72nd annual Tony Awards, hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, are airing live from Radio City Music Hall on CBS.