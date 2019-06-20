Former Kinky Boots Star Todrick Hall Heading Back to Broadway in Waitress: 'Let’s Do This'

Todrick Hall is heading back to Broadway!

Just days after starring in and co-executive producing pal Taylor Swift‘s Pride-filled music video for “You Need to Calm Down,” Hall, 34, announced he’ll be joining the cast of Waitress alongside comedian Colleen Ballinger.

The duo, who will be starring in the show from Aug. 20 to Sept. 15, announced their casting with a funny video on his YouTube channel. Hall will take on the role of Ogie, who pursues Ballinger’s Dawn.

“I’ll have a slice of Colleen and Todrick on the Great White Way pie, please! Let’s do this,” Hall says in the video.

RELATED: Here’s Every Single Celebrity Cameo in Taylor Swift’s ‘You Need to Calm Down’ Music Video

Hall has a long list of credits on Broadway, including the starring role in Kinky Boots as well as stints in Chicago, The Color Purple and Memphis.

The singer, actor and dancer has also made a name for himself as a choreographer, including Beyoncé’s 2013 music video for “Blow.” He has also collaborated multiple times with Swift, and the two have struck up a close friendship over the years.

RELATED: No Business Like Shoe Business: Taylor Swift Visits Pal Todrick Hall at Kinky Boots on Broadway

In fact, when Hall was tapped to play the lead role in Kinky Boots, he told Entertainment Tonight that he had turned to Swift for reassurance.

“Taylor’s been the person I’ve been calling the most when I’m freaking out,” he revealed. “She’s been like, ‘Todrick, you got this.’ She’s like, ‘You’re the most fierce person I know.’ I’ve been strutting in my heels for her on FaceTime.”