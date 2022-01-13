To Kill a Mockingbird and Girl from the North Country Announce Temporary Closing Dates on Broadway
Two Broadway shows will soon close temporarily with hopes to reopen later this year.
On Wednesday, To Kill a Mockingbird and Girl from the North Country announced temporary closing dates on Broadway, Playbill reported.
According to the outlet, To Kill a Mockingbird will shut down after a final performance at the Shubert Theatre on Sunday, while Girl From the North Country will give its final performance at the Belasco Theatre on Jan. 23.
To Kill a Mockingbird is scheduled to reopen at the Belasco Theatre starting on June 1, while Girl From the North Country is in "advanced conversations" to reopen elsewhere in the spring, per Playbill.
To Kill a Mockingbird is a stage adaptation of Harper Lee's classic novel. It initially launched with Jeff Daniels starring as lead Atticus Finch in 2018. Greg Kinnear has since taken over the role.
"It has been an extraordinary experience to watch every member of this company bring Mockingbird back to life at the Shubert," Executive Producer Orin Wolf said in a statement. "While it is sad to go dark even for a short time, it is an honor to help this magnificent production continue its historic run in the Belasco Theatre and I look forward to its bright future as we kick off in June."
Girl From the North Country, meanwhile, is a play that follows Midwesterners during the Depression era and is told through the music of Bob Dylan. The cast features Mare Winningham, Todd Almond and Colin Bates, among others.
"Girl From the North Country is an important part of this season," Robert E. Wankel, chairman and CEO of The Shubert Organization, said in a statement. "We have always been supportive of this show, and we are excited about bringing it to another theatre in the spring."
In recent weeks, the number of Broadway productions that have paused or closed amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — and the spread of the Omicron variant — have increased.
Among those that have closed include Jagged Little Pill, Waitress and Thoughts of a Colored Man. The Temptations musical, Ain't Too Proud, is scheduled to succumb to the same fate on Jan. 16.
