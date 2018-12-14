Go Behind the Scenes of To Kill a Mockingbird's Star-Studded Opening Night on Broadway

The stars came out on Thursday night in New York City for the opening of Broadway’s To Kill a Mockingbird, and PEOPLE has an exclusive look at all the action behind the scenes.

Harper Lee’s classic novel has been adapted for the stage by Oscar and Emmy winner Aaron Sorkin in a new production now open at the Shubert Theatre.

A new video follows cast members Jeff Daniels, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Gideon Glick and more as they make their way to opening night — documenting everything from their pre-show rituals to the celebratory bows at the show’s conclusion.

They were greeted by a standing ovation from a sold-out crowd that included celebrities like Jessica Chastain, Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway, Samuel L. Jackman, Tina Fey, Iman, Uma Thurman, Jon Hamm, Gayle King, Zosia Mamet, Billy Porter, Hasan Minhaj, Andrew Rannells, Spike Lee, Magic Johnson, Kelli O’Hara, Adam Rippon, Tavi Gevenson, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Bernadette Peters.

Jeff Daniels takes a bow in To Kill a Mockingbird Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for "To Kill A Mockingbird"

Daniels, 63, leads To Kill a Mockingbird as lawyer Atticus Finch, who defends a black man accused of raping a white girl (the story is loosely based on a real-life event Lee witnessed near her hometown of Monroeville, Alabama, in 1936, when she was 10 years old).

On Broadway, the beloved story is served as a memory play, with Scout (Keenan-Bolger, 40) recalling her father’s trial. Tony winner Bartlett Sher (My Fair Lady, Oslo) directs.

To Kill a Mockingbird is a reunion of sorts for Sorkin. Not only is he working again with Daniels, who starred on the HBO show The Newsroom, but he’s also back with producer Scott Rudin, with whom he collaborated on Moneyball, Steve Jobs and The Social Network.

For tickets to the play, which began preview performances on Nov. 1 click here.