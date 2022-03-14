“We’re actually going to Broadway. We’re doing TLC,” T-Boz told fans at 90s Con on Sunday

TLC's T-Boz and Chilli Tease That They Are 'Going to Broadway': 'It's in the Works'

Chilli and T-Boz of TLC Stop By Music Choice's "You & A" in New York City.

TLC may soon be hitting the Great White Way.

Following the announcement, 90s Con host Christy Carlson Romano said, "It will be that sound that we talked about that is entirely TLC's, and that's what Broadway needs. It needs to be a little shaken up like that."

Romano then asked, "When is it going to come out?"

However, the singers are keeping their cards close to the vest. "We ain't gonna do all that now," T-Boz responded. "It's in the works, but we're writers so it's coming together."

THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JAY LENO Episode 114 Pictured: (l-r) Musical Chilli and T-Boz of TLC perform on November 23, 1992. Credit: Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Chilli emphasized that the Grammy-winning girl group — which also included the late Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes — all played an integral part in TLC's success.

"The chemistry between the three of us when Lisa was here is just something that is either there or it's not. I can't sing her part, [T-Boz] can't sing my parts, we can't do Lisa's raps," said Chilli. "And everybody has respect for the other and what they do, we just come together through all of it, and this is deeper than a marriage. We're sisters, this is my sister, and we're always going to be together."

Not only were fans excited by the prospect of T-Boz and Chilli heading to Broadway, fellow '90s singers Carter, McLean, and Fatone were fully on board for a TLC musical.

"TLC had so many hits," said Carter, with McLean joking that the Backstreet Boys should join forces with *NSYNC and TLC for a tour.

TLC, whose songs include "Creep," "Waterfalls," "No Scrubs," and "Unpretty," aren't the only ones with Broadway ambitions. McLean also expressed his hopes to make his Broadway debut now that New York's theaters have reopened following their pandemic-related closures.

"That is like No. 1 on my bucket list: to do Broadway. Within the next two years, my family and I — I'm not going to tell you where — we're going to move to New York for one year and hopefully [it will happen]," said McLean.