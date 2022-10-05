'Titanic' Star Victor Garber Visits Movie's Off-Broadway Musical Parody 'Titanique' : 'Hilarious'

Victor Garber returned to the Titanic on Tuesday! Well... sort of.

The actor — who starred in the 1997 Oscar-winning blockbuster — attended Titanique, the laugh-out-loud Off-Broadway hit parody that breathes joyful comedy into the tragic love story of the film by setting it to a score of hits from "My Heart Will Go On" songstress Céline Dion.

Of course, anyone who has seen Titanique knows that Garber is already a big part of the musical. While he played shipbuilder Thomas Andrews in the film, the musical dubs the character simply "Victor Garber."

Actor Frankie Grande, brother of pop superstar Ariana Grande, stars as "Victor Garber" in the show.

Afterwards, the two posed for pictures together, Garber even imparting some wisdom onto the performer. "Victor Garber giving me tips on how to Victor Garber 🥹 🥹 🥹," Frankie wrote on Instagram, captioning their pics together.

"It's been such an honor to play the iconic Victor Garber character in @titaniquemusical… and I can't believe that THE VICTOR GARBER came to see us!!," he added. "I've been literally DREAMING of this moment for 4 years. He's such an inspiration to me, and this whole experience was surreal. @therealvictorgarber thank you 💕💕💕."

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Garber, 73, also took pictures with the entire company of Titanique — all portraying characters from the film aboard the dreaded 1912 ship, including star-crossed lovers Jack (Constantine Rousouli) and Rose (Alex Ellis); her controlling fiancé Cal (Ken Wulf Clark) and demanding mother Ruth (Ryan Duncan); as well as some of the boat's most recognizable passengers: the unsinkable Molly Brown (Kathy Deitch) and Titanic's seaman Avionce Hoyles.

Marla Mindelle, who leads the show with her breakout performance as Dion, was there too, as was ensemble members Brad Greer, Donnie Hammond, and Blu Allen, among others.

Director Tye Blue was on hand with others from the creative team, and called Garner's attendance a "dream come true."

"This is not the way I pictured my life," Garner — a veteran of Broadway himself — jokingly said to them, gesturing to Grande before praising their performances. "Honestly, I am so humbled by all of you. You are unbelievably great. It's that old thing of, 'How do they do that?' I used to do that but now... no. Anyway, thank you. This is just the sweetest."

"Don't miss @titaniquemusical," he later wrote on Instagram. "Hilarious 😆."

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Titanique features Dion hits like "Taking Chances," "The Prayer," "Tell Him," "Beauty and the Beast," "I Drove All Night," "To Love You More," "A New Day Has Come," "All By Myself," "Because You Loved Me," and yes, "My Heart Will Go On."

Mindelle, Rousouli and Blue all co-created and wrote the musical, while Nicholas Connell provided music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements. It comes from the producers behind the acclaimed Cruel Intentions musical, which Rousouli also starred in.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Dion herself has yet to see the show, but her manager and publicist have attended, Mindelle told PEOPLE last month.

So what would Mindelle do if Dion does, in fact, show up one day? "Faint, probably," the actress joked.

"It would be such a dream," Mindelle shared. "And I think that she would love it because she would see that it is such a celebration of her. I mean, we wrote it because we were literally obsessed with her and Titanic. I can't imagine she wouldn't feel the joy and love we have for her."

Titanique is playing through Nov. 6 at the Asylum NYC (307 W. 26th Street) in New York City. Tickets are now on sale.