Wig Flies Off at Tina Turner Musical — But Understudy Ari Groover Proves the Show Must Go On!

Ari Groover attends the opening night performance after party for the MCC Theater's 'Alice By Heart' at Kenneth Cole's "The Garage" on February 26, 2019 in New York City.

No wig, no problem!

Ari Groover — an understudy in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway — shared a humorous yet sensational video of herself on Instagram as she performed onstage over the weekend.

Saturday's clip features the moment when the entertainer's wig fell off her head while she busted out Turner's signature dance moves as part of the iconic "Proud Mary" performance during curtain call.

However, nothing seemed to get in the way of Groover as she picked up the wig from the floor before throwing it off to the side and continuing to carry on with the impressive act.

The live audience of the show also appeared to be cheering her on during the mishap. Groover later captioned the viral footage, writing, "And sometimes you just gotta dance your wig right on off!!!! 😂😂😂!!!"

She added, "This Tina was LIVE HUNEY!!! Keep ya posted on the next time I am Tina…until then come see @tinabroadway #tinaonbroadway #livetheater #nevermissabeat #rollingontheriver."

Nkeki Obi-Melekwe regularly stars in the titular role, while Groover typically plays the characters Alline and Ikette.

The show that honors the Queen of Rock and Roll has earned 12 Tony nominations since its opening on Nov. 7, 2019, with previous performer Adrienne Warren winning Best Actress for her performance as Turner.

The real-life Turner stopped by opening night of the musical in 2019, surprising the audience with an emotional post-show speech.

As she was joined onstage by other members of the musical's creative team and its hard-working cast, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer said at the time, "This musical is my life, but it's like poison that turned to medicine."