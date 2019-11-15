Tina Turner Musical Performer Injured During Broadway Performance After Stepping on Trap Door

Broadway can be a dangerous place.

At Thursday night’s showing of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, a performer was hurt while on stage, PEOPLE confirms.

Mars Rucker, who plays Turner’s sister Alline, was injured early on in the show when they stepped on a closing trap door on the floor of the stage.

“During a scene early in the musical, an actor stepped on a trap door as it was closing. The show quickly stopped. The actor was brought to the hospital for an examination. They sustained superficial injuries and will be back in the show shortly,” representatives for the show said in a statement to PEOPLE.

An onlooker at the show tells PEOPLE that it happened about 10 minutes into the performance. Rucker was beginning a song when they appeared to misstep and fall to the ground, the onlookers says, adding that the performer let out a yell and fell to the ground.

While the audience wasn’t sure if it was part of the performance at first, the onlooker says a stage manager quickly ran out on stage and Rucker was surrounded by their castmates. The show then let the curtain down for 20 minutes and later resumed as usual with a new actress filling in for Rucker.

Rucker later addressed their injury on Instagram with a selfie from the hospital, adding that they were still in her costume from the show.

“Alright y’all. Had a lil injury tonight on the bway stage (i look crazy i know lol-still in my Alline costume),” Rucker wrote on Instagram. “I’m okay!! Will be out for a lil bit but thank you to everyone who reached out and sent their love💚 I’ll be back with my @tinabroadway fam to tell this story to ya soon.”

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical had its official opening on Nov. 7, with the music icon and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer herself stopping by. Turner, 79, later surprised the audience with an emotional speech after the electrifying and heart-stopping new stage show based on her life.

Cheering Turner on from the audience was a star-studded crowd that included Turner superfans Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King, as well as Tiffany Haddish, Spike Lee, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Tituss Burgess, Martha Stewart, Christine Baranski, Deborah Cox, Anna Wintour, Cush Jumbo, Ariana DeBose, Chita Rivera and Bernadette Peters.

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical is now playing at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.