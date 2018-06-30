Tina Fey Joins Broadway's Biggest Stars for Charity Concert to Help Migrant Families

Broadway’s biggest stars will lend their voices on Saturday in an all-star benefit concert to raise money for national organizations dedicated to protecting the human and civil rights of immigrant families at the U.S. southern border.

Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! will be live-streamed on Facebook from the stage of The Cooper Union’s historic Great Hall, beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

Tina Fey, Idina Menzel, Andrew Rannells, Matt Bomer, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jeremy Jordan, Patrick Wilson, Norm Lewis, Andrea Martin, Jorge Avila, Mandy Gonzalez, Olga Merediz and Shaina Taub are among the stars participating.

Chita Rivera, the original West Side Story star, will sing “America” from the acclaimed musical while Keala Settle will perform “This Is Me,” the Oscar-nominated tune from The Greatest Showman.

RELATED: The Greatest Showman Star Keala Settle on How ‘This Is Me’ Is Changing Lives, Including Her Own

J. Countess/Getty Images; VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images; Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Saturday’s show is the latest incarnation of a series started by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, the couple who also organized the Broadway For Orlando single, music video and concert.

They kicked off the benefits back on Inauguration Day in January 2017, raising money then for national organizations dedicated to protecting civil rights, women’s health and the environment.

Proceeds this time will benefit Al Otro Lado, Texas Civil Rights Project, the ACLU Foundation of Texas and the Florence Project. Donations can be made for those not attending in person.

RELATED VIDEO: Migrant Boy, 7, Emotionally Reunited with Mother Who Sued the Trump Administration Over Separation

The concert is coming on a day of national protests against the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” immigration policies.

More than 2,300 children have been separated from their parents at the border since May. Last week, after intense public pressure, the president signed an executive order reversing his own administration’s policy.