Timothée Chalamet's West End Debut in Play 4000 Miles Canceled: Reports
Timothée Chalamet's return to live theater has been postponed.
The actor will not be appearing as scheduled in a production of 4000 Miles on London's West End, as the play's run has been canceled, multiple outlets report, including Playbill.com.
4000 Miles was set to play at the Old Vic Theatre, and star Chalamet, 26, as Leo and Eileen Atkins as his grandmother, Vera.
"Following its postponement due to the pandemic, and despite an enormous amount of effort from all involved, we have now sadly and reluctantly concluded that we are unable to reschedule the show at a time possible for everyone involved," an emailed notice sent to ticketholders from the theater read, according to Playbill.com, Variety and U.K. outlet The Independent.
The email reportedly added, "It's been a long journey to get to this point and despite two years of trying hard to make it work, it has proved impossible. We're sorry not to have better news, and we want to thank you for your continued patience and understanding."
Despite the canceled play, Chalamet has been plenty busy, between his recent roles in Dune, The French Dispatch and Don't Look Up, as well as a starring role in Wonka, scheduled for a 2023 release.
The musical fantasy film starring Chalamet as the titular candy man will premiere Dec. 15, 2023, after originally being slated for March 17, 2023, Warner Bros. Pictures announced last week at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.
A short sizzle reel showcased a few magical, musical moments from the upcoming Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel tale, which will feature Chalamet singing and dancing as Willy Wonka.
"Is everybody ready?" Wonka said at the beginning of the footage, according to The Hollywood Reporter, before several musical scenes played out.
Variety reported that clips showed Chalamet tap-dancing on a table, as well as peeks at costars Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Keegan-Michael Key and Olivia Colman — plus a Golden Ticket.
"It's not the chocolate that matters," Wonka read from a candy wrapper at the end of the reel, according to Deadline. "It's the people you share it with."
Chalamet was spotted filming the origin story in England back in February, but gave fans their first look at his character in October 2021.
Willy Wonka, the character created by author Roald Dahl, has previously been portrayed on the big screen by the late Gene Wilder in the 1971 classic and Johnny Depp in the 2005 Tim Burton adaptation. Unrelated to this project, Netflix is also working on a "series based on the world of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" with Oscar-winner Taika Waititi.