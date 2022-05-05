Timothée Chalamet's West End Debut in Play 4000 Miles Canceled: Reports

Timothée Chalamet was set to make his West End debut in 4000 Miles opposite Eileen Atkins, but the play has been canceled, the Old Vic Theatre announced

Timothée Chalamet attends the "Dune" UK Special Screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 18, 2021 in London, England.

Timothée Chalamet attends the "Dune" UK Special Screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 18, 2021 in London, England.

Timothée Chalamet's return to live theater has been postponed.

The actor will not be appearing as scheduled in a production of 4000 Miles on London's West End, as the play's run has been canceled, multiple outlets report, including Playbill.com.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

4000 Miles was set to play at the Old Vic Theatre, and star Chalamet, 26, as Leo and Eileen Atkins as his grandmother, Vera.

"Following its postponement due to the pandemic, and despite an enormous amount of effort from all involved, we have now sadly and reluctantly concluded that we are unable to reschedule the show at a time possible for everyone involved," an emailed notice sent to ticketholders from the theater read, according to Playbill.com, Variety and U.K. outlet The Independent.

The email reportedly added, "It's been a long journey to get to this point and despite two years of trying hard to make it work, it has proved impossible. We're sorry not to have better news, and we want to thank you for your continued patience and understanding."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Timothée Chalamet attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 Timothée Chalamet | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Despite the canceled play, Chalamet has been plenty busy, between his recent roles in Dune, The French Dispatch and Don't Look Up, as well as a starring role in Wonka, scheduled for a 2023 release.

The musical fantasy film starring Chalamet as the titular candy man will premiere Dec. 15, 2023, after originally being slated for March 17, 2023, Warner Bros. Pictures announced last week at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

A short sizzle reel showcased a few magical, musical moments from the upcoming Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel tale, which will feature Chalamet singing and dancing as Willy Wonka.

"Is everybody ready?" Wonka said at the beginning of the footage, according to The Hollywood Reporter, before several musical scenes played out.