Thoughts of a Colored Man Closes on Broadway as COVID Cases Continue to Rise

Another Broadway play has had its final curtain call earlier than expected due to an ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases.

Thoughts of a Colored Man — the acclaimed play written by Keenan Scott II and produced on Broadway by a slew of stars including Grammy winner Kandi Burruss and actress Sheryl Lee Ralph — has officially ended its Broadway run. Producers made the announcement in a post on Instagram, alongside a photo from the show of the play's seven stars facing the back of the stage.

"We are heartbroken to announce that performances have ended for Thoughts of a Colored Man as of Wednesday, Dec. 22," the caption read.

"We have tried our hardest to safely navigate the current, unfortunate health crisis, but ultimately we are unable to continue under the unfortunate conditions of COVID exposure in the city and country," it continued.

Starring Dyllón Burnside, Bryan Terrell Clark, Da'Vinchi, Luke James, Forrest McClendon, Tristan Mack Wilds, and Esau Pritchett, Thoughts of a Colored Man was the first Broadway show to be written by, directed by, played by, and lead-produced by Black men.

"While this is not the outcome we had hoped for, being part of this historic season on Broadway has been the greatest privilege of our lives," a statement shared with PEOPLE added. "The theatre industry's great return is about so much more than the success or failure of any single production. As a community, we remain undeterred, unflinching and unstoppable. We have never been prouder to be theater makers than at this very moment."

Directed by Steven H. Broadnax, Thoughts of a Colored Man hoped to safely keep going as it navigated the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, producers told PEOPLE.

They even went as far as to place Scott on stage with a script Tuesday night, after three of the stars were out (One of them had tested positive for COVID-19, and only two understudies were prepared to step in).

Production sources told PEOPLE that Scott offered to grace the stage while speaking with Moreland less than 15 minutes before the curtain opened at 8 p.m. Just moments later, Scott was on stage taking on the role of "Widsom." He was set to portray Wisdom through the holiday weekend.

"It was a thrilling night for a Broadway audience to experience our play," Moreland said in a statement. "Keenan Scott II is a bold new voice for now, and last night he exhibited the power and resilience of everyone who makes up the Broadway community."

RELATED VIDEO: Waitress Is Celebrating a 'New Broadway' with All-Black Lead Cast in Its Final Weeks

News of the play going dark came just hours after Waitress announced its cancellation Thursday. It was forced to wrap two weeks early after members of the company and crew tested positive for coronavirus.

"We are heartbroken to announce that Waitress on Broadway will be closing effective immediately," the musical shared in part on Twitter. "With only two weeks of performances remaining and due to positive cases of COVID detected in the company and crew at the Barrymore Theatre, the decision has been made to curtail the engagement which was scheduled to run through Jan. 9, 2022.

Jagged Little Pill also announced Monday that the show will not reopen, after several shows were initially cancelled due to a surge in positive COVID-19 cases in its company.

Hamilton, Aladdin, The Lion King and MJ, the Michael Jackson musical, have called off shows through Christmas. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Freestyle Love Supreme, Mrs. Doubtfire, Ain't Too Proud to Beg and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical are also on the growing list of Broadway shows to close.

It's not just Broadway feeling the effect. Radio City's Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes wrapped for the remainder of the season due to an increase in cases.

Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise as the highly-contagious omicron variant of the virus spreads across the country. New York reported 38,835 positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday.