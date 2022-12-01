'The Wiz' to Return to Broadway 'Entirely Reimagined' in All-New Production

An all-new production of The Wiz will launch a national tour in fall 2023 and return to Broadway in 2024

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 1, 2022 01:56 PM
Stephanie Mills as Dorothy sings in the Broadway play "The Wiz (Musical)" circa 1975.
Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty

The Wiz is coming back!

On Thursday, Ambassador Theatre Group and producers Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson and Brian Anthony Moreland announced that a brand-new production of The Wiz will launch a national tour in fall 2023 and undertake a limited engagement on Broadway in the spring of 2024.

The "entirely reimagined revival," which features a book written by William F. Brown and score from Tony Award winner Charlie Smalls, will be directed by Schele Williams in her directorial debut on Broadway and choreographed by another Broadway newcomer, Jaquel Knight.

"I wouldn't be on Broadway if it wasn't for The Wiz…the music, the costumes, the choreography and Stephanie Mills!" director Williams, who previously worked on Rent, Aida and Motown: The Musical, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE Thursday. "Seeing that show changed my life."

"It is, in every way, a celebration of Black excellence," Williams added. "I am honored to helm this production and I can't think of a better time to tell this story."

Knight, who rose to prominence by choreographing Beyoncé's "Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)," said in a statement that he considers The Wiz as "the epitome of Black excellence."

"There's not one piece of art that has had influence on popular culture like The Wiz," Knight said, continuing on to say that he is "humbled" to "continue the storytelling and legacy building on the beauty of blackness through dance, movement, & attitude."

Stephanie Mills as Dorothy meets Hinton Battle as the Scarecrow in the Broadway play "The Wiz (Musical)" circa 1975.
Hulton Archive/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I'm honored to stand on the backs of those greats who've opened this door, such as the Louis Johnson and George Faison," the choreographer added. "And I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to help show kids who look like me that the Theater is a world where they can see themselves."

The Wiz's national tour will start in Baltimore, where the original musical hosted its world premiere in 1974, and travel throughout the country before it settles into its limited engagement on Broadway.

Michael Smalls, son of the musical's composer Charlie Smalls, who died in September 1987 at 43, said in a statement Thursday that he is "thrilled" that the musical will return to Broadway.

"I am so happy to know a new generation will be discovering these wonderful songs and learn of my father's extraordinary talent," he said.

The Wiz, based on L. Frank Baum's 1900 children's novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, "takes one of the world's most enduring (and enduringly white) American fantasies, and transforms it into an all-Black musical extravaganza for the ages," a synopsis for the show reads.

The musical originally premiered on Broadway in 1975 and won seven Tonys, paving the way for a run that lasted four years and 1,672 performances, according to a release.

A feature film adaptation starring Diana Ross and Richard Pryor released in 1978, while NBC produced a version of the musical as a live television special in December 2015.

Related Articles
“Bad Cinderella” announcement story
Andrew Lloyd Webber Announces His 'Bad Cinderella' Musical Is Coming to Broadway, Reveals Its Star
Dear Evan Hansen Broadway Closing Night
'Dear Evan Hansen' Alums Including Jordan Fisher Return to the Stage for Broadway Hit's Closing
Stark Sands and Betsy Wolfe in & Juliet 0475 - Photo Credit Matthew Murphy
Broadway's '& Juliet' Remixes Shakespeare with Britney Spears, Kelly Clarkson Hits — Watch
Lizzo
Lizzo Performs On Tour in Vancouver, Plus Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, Kendall Jenner and More
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Robert Downey Jr. attends the 2022 AFI Fest - "Sr." Special Screening at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 04, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Robert Downey Jr. Sports a New Look in Hollywood, Plus Carey Mulligan & Patricia Clarkson and More
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Visits a Hospital in England, Plus Penelope Cruz, Selma Blair, Megan Thee Stallion and More
Prue Leith Homeware Launch
Launches We Love! 'Bake Off'' s Prue Leith Debuts Colorful Tableware Line, Plus More New Home Products
style launches
These Are the Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- "BravoCon: Legends Ball Episode 19166 -- Pictured: (l-r) Andy Cohen, Gay Shark
Andy Cohen Wraps BravoCon in N.Y.C., Plus Pierce Brosnan and The Rock, Mindy & BJ and More
Gaten Matarazzo, Maya Hawke, and Sadie Sink after Gaten’s First Performance in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway Where was the image taken – Dear Evan Hansen at The Music Box Theatre, NYC When was the image taken – Tuesday evening, July 19, 2022 Who took the photograph – Natalie Powers Full credit line – Gaten Matarazzo, Maya Hawke, and Sadie Sink after Gaten’s First Performance in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway © Natalie Powers via Dear Evan Hansen
Maya Hawke and Sadie Sink Surprise Gaten Matarazzo at His First Performance of 'Dear Evan Hansen'
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: Janelle Monáe attends Screen Talk at the 66th BFI London Film Festival at the BFI Southbank on October 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for BFI)
Janelle Monáe Looks Radiant in London, Plus Carey Mulligan, Gabrielle Union and More
The ROck
The Rock Brings Black Adam to Mexico, Plus Kristen Stewart, Reese Witherspoon, Ashley Park and More
Photo credit for both is Jeff Johnson. Carrie/Denim & Rhinestones Tour Fashion Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood Dazzles During Concert Rehearsal in Penn., Plus Russell Crowe, Gigi Hadid and More
Gaten Matarazzo
'Stranger Things' Star Gaten Matarazzo Sets Broadway Return in 'Dear Evan Hansen'
George Clooney Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts & George Clooney Turn It Out in L.A., Plus Anne Hathaway, the Hadids and More
Mindy Kaling speaks onstage at HBO Max's VELMA panel during New York Comic Con 2022
Mindy Kaling Goes to Comic Con, Plus Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union, The Rock and More