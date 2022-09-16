Entertainment Theater 'The Phantom of the Opera', Broadway's Longest-Running Show, Will Close After 35 Years The Broadway show "is confirmed to play its final 5 months," a Phantom of the Opera rep confirms to PEOPLE, announcing that the show will close in February shortly after its 35th anniversary By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 16, 2022 06:06 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Matthew Murphy "The Music of the Night" is bidding sweet dreams to the Great White Way. After 35 years on Broadway, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera will take its final bow on Feb. 18, 2023, at the Majestic Theatre, PEOPLE confirms, following a 35th anniversary celebration on Jan. 26. "The Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group's Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, directed by Harold Prince – the longest-running show in Broadway history – is confirmed to play its final 5 months," a rep for the show tells PEOPLE in a statement. 'Phantom''s First Black Christine, Emilie Kouatchou, Almost Changed Careers During the Pandemic The flagship London production, which celebrates its 36th anniversary next month, will continue to play "with no end in sight." Meanwhile, the first Mandarin-language version of the show will open in China in 2023. Michael Crawford and Sarah Brightman in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom of the Opera. Terry O'Neill/Iconic Images/Getty Based on the 1910 French novel by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera opened on the West End in 1986 before making its Broadway debut in 1988. It won the Tony Award for best musical and has since inspired a 2004 Joel Schumacher-helmed film adaptation, starring Emmy Rossum, Gerard Butler, Patrick Wilson and Minnie Driver. Directed by the late Harold Prince, the Broadway show's current cast stars Emilie Kouatchou, Ben Crawford and John Riddle. RELATED VIDEO: Lea Michele Will Join Broadway's Funny Girl as Fanny Brice After Beanie Feldstein's Early Exit Kouatchou, who is the the first Black actress to play the lead role of Christine Daaé on Broadway, previously spoke to PEOPLE about the bittersweet victory of her casting last year. "It frustrates me that it took this long, it does," she said in December. "I'm honored that it's me, and I'm honored that I'm making history, but I'm really excited for when it's not even a question, it's not even a thing, the first Black Christine."