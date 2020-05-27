The Normal Heart Playwright and AIDS Activist Larry Kramer Dies at 84

Famed playwright and AIDS activist Larry Kramer died on Wednesday morning in Manhattan, New York. He was 84.

His husband, architect David Webster, confirmed the news to The New York Times, telling the outlet that Kramer had succumbed to pneumonia, an illness he had fought for much of his adult life.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Tony Award winner was a trailblazer for gay rights, and his early activism surrounding the AIDS crisis is credited with helping shape national health policy in the 1980s and '90s.

Kramer himself dealt with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, and in 1981 he founded the Gay Men’s Health Crisis, which was the first service organization for people who were HIV-positive. He was later kicked out of the group for what his fellow directors saw as a too aggressive approach to activism, and so he went on to start Act Up (AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power).

Image zoom Larry Kramer Catherine McGann/Getty

When it came to his work in Hollywood, Kramer got his start at age 23 as a Teletype operator at Columbia Pictures. That gig eventually led him to doing rewrites and script polishes for the studio's story department, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

From there, he received his first credit as a dialogue writer for the 1968 film Here We Go Round the Mulberry Bush. The following year, he earned an Academy Award nomination for Women in Love in 1969, for his screenplay adaptation of the novel by D.H. Lawrence.

Image zoom Larry Kramer Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Kramer is best known, however, for his 1985 autobiographical play, The Normal Heart, which chronicled the onset of the AIDS crisis through a writer named Ned Weeks who takes care of his closeted lover, Felix Turner, as he slowly dies from the disease. In 2014, the play was adapted into an HBO movie starring Mark Ruffalo as Ned Weeks.

Kramer also explored gay themes in his 1973 play Sissies' Scrapbook, as well as his first novel, 1978's Faggots.

Several celebrities and fans mourned the author's death on social media, sharing tributes in his honor.

Fellow playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote, "Don’t know a soul who saw or read The Normal Heart and came away unmoved, unchanged. What an extraordinary writer, what a life. Thank you, Larry Kramer."

"God Bless You, Larry Kramer. Everyone in the LGBTQ community owes you a debt of gratitude," Bravo host Andy Cohen shared.

Image zoom Larry Kramer Sara Krulwich/New York Times Co./Getty

Daughter of former president Bill Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, also wrote about Kramer's impact on her life.