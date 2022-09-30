'The Matrix' Is Getting a Dance Stage Show Adaptation from 'Slumdog Millionaire' Director Danny Boyle

The Matrix is diving into a totally new artistic dimension.

Danny Boyle — known for helming films like Slumdog Millionaire, 28 Days Later and 127 Hours — has been tapped to direct a hip-hop dance adaption of the Matrix film franchise.

The live show, titled Free Your Mind, is set to debut Oct. 13, 2023, at Factory International in Manchester, England, and run through Nov. 5, 2023, according to the venue's official website.

"Combining the hip-hop choreography of hundreds of dancers with the latest immersive design, Free Your Mind will take audiences on a thrilling journey through The Matrix and into a new realm of possibilities," reads a logline for the show, which will be the U.K. venue's first production.

Calling Free Your Mind a "large-scale immersive performance," an official release adds, "Using spectacular visual effects, a cast of professional dancers and hundreds of Manchester participants will recreate some of the film's most iconic scenes, provoking visions of an alternative future."

The Matrix Reloaded (2003). Jasin Boland/Warner Bros.

Boyle, 65, said on Thursday, "You know what it's like, especially at the moment, you think: what the f--- is going on? This is a project where we try to address that … through dance, really," The Guardian reports.

"That's not giving too much away but it does reveal some of the ambition of it," he added.

According to the Factory International website, the creative team also include composer Michael "Mikey J" Asante and choreographer Kenrick "H2O" Sandy, as well as artist Es Devlin and poet playwright Sabrina Mahfouz.

"I'm delighted to be part of Factory International as a starting point for a kind of identity that this extraordinary new building is going to have," Boyle said in a release. "It's a space that gives you an enormous amount of potential."

He continued, "It's wildly ambitious in terms of its scale. In my lifetime, to see a new space like this open is hugely empowering, and I hope the new generation of artists feel that power."

The Matrix raked in more than $463 million at the worldwide box office upon its 1999 release, according to Box Office Mojo, and spawned three sequels — most recently, 2021's Matrix Resurrections.

That December, franchise star Keanu Reeves confessed he'd be game to revisit the role of Thomas Anderson for a fifth time if the opportunity presented itself and the right people signed on.

"If she invites me again, I'm in," the actor said, signaling his desire to return to the megahit franchise on the condition that director Lana Wachowski helm the film once more.

However, Reeves, 58, admitted he didn't think another movie was in the cards.

"I don't believe so. If I had to cast … a vote, I would say that Lana would not do another Matrix," he said.