Broadway's The Inheritance: See the First Look at the Two-Part Drama's Epic Cast

Matthew Lopez’ acclaimed two-part play The Inheritance is now on Broadway, and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the cast.

The touching (and surprisingly funny) drama — a loose re-envisioning of E. M. Forster’s masterpiece novel Howards End — follows the interlinked lives of three generations of gay men living in 21st-century Manhattan as they work to define their futures while still honoring the struggles their community overcame in the past.

It comes straight from London, where the play ran last March at the Young Vic before transferring for a limited fall engagement on the West End.

Critics and audiences went mad for the show, making it one of the hottest tickets in town. The play was later awarded with four 2019 Olivier Awards (the British equivalent of the Tonys), including best new play and best director for Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, The Crown).

Image zoom The cast of The Inheritance (clockwise from top left): Jonathan Burke, Kyle Harris, Samuel H. Levine, Paul Hilton, John Benjamin Hickey, Dylan Frederick, Arturo Luís Soria, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Carson McCalley, Lois Smith, Jordan Barbour, Andrew Burnap, and Kyle Soller (center) Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

London cast members Andrew Burnap, John Benjamin Hickey, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, and Olivier winner Kyle Soller all are reprising their roles for Broadway.

They are joined by a sea of new faces, including Jordan Barbour, Jonathan Burke, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, Kyle Harris, Carson McCalley, and Arturo Luís Soria (among others).

Two-time Tony Award nominee Lois Smith also stars in the play, and poses together in PEOPLE’s exclusive cast shot.

The Inheritance is currently playing preview performances at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Opening night is set for Nov. 17.