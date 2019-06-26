The Cher Show Is Closing on Broadway Despite Two Recent Tony Awards' Wins

Bad news, Cher fans — the Tony award-winning musical biopic is closing on Broadway.

The Cher Show, which kicked off in December 2018, will take its final bow on stage in August, Deadline reported on Wednesday.

The musical’s closing comes as a surprise as the show was seemingly one of the most popular currently on Broadway, which translated in two victories during the Tony Awards earlier this month. Stephanie J. Block, who wowed audiences as Cher, and costume designer Bob Mackie each took home a Tony.

However, the show didn’t continue that success when it came to ticket sales. According to Deadline, during the week ending on June 23, The Cher Show grossed $858,578, about 58% of its potential at the Neil Simon Theatre.

On August 18, the show will wrap up with a total of 34 previews and 296 regular performances during its total run.

Along with the Cher biopic, Broadway’s King Kong will always come to an end in August, after winning a special Tony Award for the creature design.

The Cher Show, directed by Jason Moore, stars Block, Teal Wicks and Micaela Diamond as Cher at various points in her life. Since its release in December, it has received mixed reviews from critics, but Block has garnered the most praise and attention for her role.

However, the show will to live on in the form of a national tour, set for launch in Rochester, NY in August 2020, according to Deadline.

In November, Cher herself came out to see the show, receiving a standing ovation in New York City’s Neil Simon Theatre. Decked in a bedazzled black beret, matching poncho, and black leggings, the Goddess of Pop was all smiles as she walked down the aisle, shaking hands while greeting surprised fans and posing for pictures.

She also posed on stage with Block, Wicks, and Diamond after one of their preview shows, ahead of the show’s official opening in December.

The Cher Show uses the Grammy-winning singer and Oscar-winning actress’s score of her hits — including “I Got You Babe,” “Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves,” “If I Could Turn Back Time,” and “Believe” — to help tell the story of her life.

During a conversation with Tony winning producer Jeffrey Seller (Hamilton) for his SiriusXM special The Cher Show: Making the Musical, Cher said she loved seeing all three Chers on stage together – including some scenes in which an older version of Cher gives advice to a younger version of Cher.

“I only wish it would have really happened,” the Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again star joked. ‘I could have saved a whole lot of painful s—, okay? I wish that they would have been there and someone who could say, ‘You can leave him!’ “