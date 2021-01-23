Diggs and Menzel married in 2003 and divorced in 2014

Taye Diggs Loves ‘Sharing’ Memories of Ex Idina Menzel with Their Son

Taye Diggs has nothing but great things to say about his ex-wife Idina Menzel.

The 50-year-old actor spoke about the actress while on The Drew Barrymore Show on Friday while promoting his new show All American. Diggs and Menzel both starred together in the original Broadway production of Rent and in the 2005 film version of the musical.

"Rent is literally the gift that keeps on giving. I met my baby mama there, it was the beginning of my career," Diggs said. "That's where it all started."

The two stars share an 11-year-old son named Walker.

"Walker's mother, Idina, Idina Menzel, it's been really great," Diggs said. "I love the fact that I was there at the beginning. She made history in that show and continues to make history with her singing and whatnot, and to know that I was right there, I love sharing that with my son."

He continued, "Like, 'Daddy was there, when mommy first, when the world first listened to her.' So that's cool as well."

Diggs and Menzel married in 2003 and announced their split in 2013. Their divorce was finalized in 2014.

In a 2019 interview with PEOPLE, Digg said the two were focused on putting their son first.