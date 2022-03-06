A doctor, who was in the audience at the Ambassadors Theatre in London, aided the Rocketman actor after he fainted on stage

Taron Egerton Says He Is 'Completely Fine' After Passing Out During First Performance of His Play, Cock

Taron Egerton attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 at Royal Albert Hall on February 02, 2020 in London, England.

Taron Egerton is on the mend.

During the inaugural performance of his new play Cock at the Ambassadors Theatre in London on Saturday evening, the 32-year-old actor fainted and collapsed on stage.

"As some of you may have heard, I passed out during the first performance of COCK last night," Egerton wrote in a statement on his Instagram Story Sunday morning.

Noting that he is "completely fine," the Rocketman star said he has a "slightly sore neck and a bruised ego but I'm fine."

After Egerton fainted onstage, the production of the show was stopped and a doctor in the audience assisted the actor, according to the Independent. Following a 40-minute break, director Marianne Elliott then appeared on stage and told the audience that Egerton was "absolutely fine" and that castmate Joel Harper Jackson would take over for the final 15 minutes of the show.

The actor explained that he has decided "to put a positive spin" on the incident, writing, "I would appreciate it if anyone who was in the theatre last night just said that I gave such a committed, electrifying performance that my body couldn't handle it and checked out."

"That being said," he added, "apparently you're meant to actually do the full show and not just three quarters of it. So I'll be back with a vengeance tomorrow night."

Egerton also expressed his gratitude to those who were around him when he fainted. "Thank you to the amazing team at the theatre and my wonderful cast mates for being so lovely," he wrote.

He thanked his fellow Cock cast member Jackson, in particular, "who stepped in to do the last bit of the play." Egerton called Jackson "an amazing actor and a lovely person."

Cock follows Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey, whose character questions his sexuality and his relationship with his longtime boyfriend, played by Egerton, when he meets a woman, according to Playbill.

The Mike Bartlett show originally premiered at London's Royal Court Theatre in 2009, and also stars Jade Anouka and Phil Daniels.